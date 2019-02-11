Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

People from other European countries living in Jersey can now apply for settled status to stay in the island after Brexit, with the launch of the EU Settlement Scheme.

The scheme will remain open until the end of next year and the States of Jersey said it estimated about 20,000 would need to apply.

Luke Goddard, acting director of immigration and nationality, said the application was as simple as the government could make it, with guidance notes issued in all EU languages.

"On the test schemes that we've run, the quickest that someone's managed to complete the form has been four minutes," he said.