Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 11 February 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Hercules C-130 drops in to Guernsey for a night

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Hercules
    Copyright: Chris Russell

    This RAF Hercules C-130 dropped in for a visit to Guernsey on Saturday night, before leaving early on Sunday morning.

    At a normal payload, a Hercules J class like this one can fly about 2,000 miles without stopping.

    What's 2,000 miles away from Guernsey?

    View more on twitter

  2. Jersey launches EU Settlement Scheme

    BBC Radio Jersey

    People from other European countries living in Jersey can now apply for settled status to stay in the island after Brexit, with the launch of the EU Settlement Scheme.

    The scheme will remain open until the end of next year and the States of Jersey said it estimated about 20,000 would need to apply.

    Luke Goddard, acting director of immigration and nationality, said the application was as simple as the government could make it, with guidance notes issued in all EU languages.

    "On the test schemes that we've run, the quickest that someone's managed to complete the form has been four minutes," he said.

  3. Channel Islands weather: Showers with sunny periods

    BBC Weather

    It will be a mainly fair Monday with some sunny periods and scattered showers should be dying out by mid-morning.

    Channel Islands weather map
    Copyright: BBC

    Fresh to strong west to northwest winds will decrease throughout the day, with temperatures between 3 and 9C (37 to 48F).

Back to top