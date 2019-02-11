Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

This RAF Hercules C-130 dropped in for a visit to Guernsey on Saturday night, before leaving early on Sunday morning. At a normal payload, a Hercules J class like this one can fly about 2,000 miles without stopping. What's 2,000 miles away from Guernsey?
Hercules C-130 drops in to Guernsey for a night
Jersey launches EU Settlement Scheme
People from other European countries living in Jersey can now apply for settled status to stay in the island after Brexit, with the launch of the EU Settlement Scheme.
The scheme will remain open until the end of next year and the States of Jersey said it estimated about 20,000 would need to apply.
Luke Goddard, acting director of immigration and nationality, said the application was as simple as the government could make it, with guidance notes issued in all EU languages.
"On the test schemes that we've run, the quickest that someone's managed to complete the form has been four minutes," he said.
Channel Islands weather: Showers with sunny periods
It will be a mainly fair Monday with some sunny periods and scattered showers should be dying out by mid-morning.
Fresh to strong west to northwest winds will decrease throughout the day, with temperatures between 3 and 9C (37 to 48F).