Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Thursday 7 February 2019
  2. Emiliano Sala: Body recovered from wreckage of plane

    Air accident investigators have recovered a body from the wreckage of a plane carrying the Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson.

    Officials said attempts to bring the aircraft back up to the surface have been called off because poor weather is expected for the foreseeable future.

