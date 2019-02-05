Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Summary
- Updates on Tuesday 5 February 2019
Weather: Mainly dry but with a chance of light rain
It looks set to be mainly dry but generally cloudy with the chance of some patchy light rain and drizzle at times.
It will be a mild and increasingly breezy day too.
Highs of 15C (59F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Emiliano Sala search: Report to be issued by end of month
BBC Radio Guernsey
A report into what happened to an aircraft that went missing off Alderney - carrying footballer, Emiliano Sala and pilot, David Ibbotson - will be issued by the end of the month.
On Monday, the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said a body was seen in the underwater wreckage of the Piper Malibu. The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed.
The AAIB also said it now has to make a decision, in consultation with the families and police, about what to do with the plane.
It's not yet known how long the full investigation will take, but an interim report will be issued within the next three weeks, the AAIB added.
States fined £60k after breaching health and safety laws
BBC Radio Jersey
The States of Jersey has been fined £60,000 after a worker injured his hand which got caught in a water pump at a laundry used by Jersey General Hospital.
Officials admitted breaching the island's health and safety laws following the incident in December 2017.
Jersey's Royal Court heard how a States engineering technician turned off one of the two pumps at the central laundry in Five Oaks, as he believed it to be blocked.
He suffered a nerve injury and a deep laceration to his index finger after placing his hand in the system and turning off the wrong pump.
He was off work for nine weeks.
The investigation found the man was working without guidance and without the States completing the necessary risk assessments.
In mitigation, the court heard the States had an otherwise good health and safety record, officials had entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and risk assessments were drafted immediately after the incident.
The States is also required to pay £5,000 in court costs.