Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Monday 4 February 2019
  2. Emiliano Sala: Plane wreckage found in Channel

  1. 'Pay as you throw' bin scheme introduced

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Bin collection
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Guernsey's new "pay as you throw" rubbish collections started on Sunday evening.

    Now, if your black bag doesn't have a pre-paid sticker it won't be picked up by collectors.

  3. Weather: Rain and fog across the region

    BBC Weather

    Weather map
    Copyright: BBC

    Monday morning will be cloudy with some rain and fog over high ground.

    In the afternoon it will become drier and brighter with cloud slowly breaking in places to allow for some sunny spells.

    A blustery start but winds will ease.

    Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F)

  5. Emiliano Sala: Plane wreckage found north of Guernsey

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    The wreckage of the plane carrying the Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson has been discovered.

    The Argentine striker and his pilot David Ibbotson went missing when their flight disappeared near Alderney on the way to Cardiff last month.

    David Mearns, who's been leading the private search team, said they discovered a "substantial" amount of wreckage on the seabed...

    Video content

    Video caption: David Mearns: Sala wreckage found
