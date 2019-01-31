Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A family whose newborn daughter was left fighting for her life after contracting a bacterial infection is urging the States of Guernsey to re-introduce screening for it.

Routine testing of all pregnant women for Group B Strep was stopped last year after a review and brought the island in line with UK guidelines.

It is a common bacteria; around one in four pregnant women will test positive for it and the majority go on to have healthy babies.

In rare cases though it can being passed on to the baby during labour.

UK screening guidelines say the current tests can't accurately distinguish which babies will be at risk and can lead to the unnecessary use of antibiotics.

But Tony and Steph Corbin - whose daughter nearly died because of it - say if there's a chance screening could prevent families going through what they did it's worth it.

They're urging parents to get tested privately.

Health and Social Care says the decision to stop screening hasn't resulted in an increase in cases of Strep B in newborns locally - but it will monitor the situation.