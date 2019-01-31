Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

More than 100 Jersey hospital workers have joined together to challenge the States after it withdrew pay rises awarded in error.
Health workers - including physiotherapists, radiographers and social workers - are among the 126 staff that were mistakenly given salary increases.
The roles of the health workers were re-evaluated - leading to the 126 being re-banded and given pay increases - some as much as £10,000-a-year more, leading to an extra £746k being paid out by the health department.
The health workers were told their uplifted grade and pay would go back to the original status from 1 April. They would not have to pay the money back as it wasn't their fault, but the BBC understands some had mortgages approved on their higher salaries and others had made other choices based on their new pay.
Now most of them are disputing with the States over the way they have been treated.
A spokesman for the States says it will contact affected staff that have launched a complaint to advise what happens next.
Fewer cruise ships to visit Guernsey in 2019
Guernsey will have fewer cruise ships visiting the island this coming season, compared to last year's.
In 2018, Guernsey had 105 cruise ships booked to visit the island, but that number has dropped this year to 94 between March and September.
It represents a year-on-year decrease since 2017, when the numbers peaked at 126.
The other islands have also seen a drop in 2019 with just one ship visiting Herm, two going to Sark and none visiting Alderney.
May will see the most cruise ships coming to Guernsey, with 20 anchoring in the Little Russel.
The first cruise ship booked to come to the island this year is the Bellisima which arrives on Sunday 3 March from Southampton.
Calls for routine infection testing during pregnancy
Penny Elderfield
BBC Channel Islands News
A family whose newborn daughter was left fighting for her life after contracting a bacterial infection is urging the States of Guernsey to re-introduce screening for it.
Routine testing of all pregnant women for Group B Strep was stopped last year after a review and brought the island in line with UK guidelines.
It is a common bacteria; around one in four pregnant women will test positive for it and the majority go on to have healthy babies.
In rare cases though it can being passed on to the baby during labour.
UK screening guidelines say the current tests can't accurately distinguish which babies will be at risk and can lead to the unnecessary use of antibiotics.
But Tony and Steph Corbin - whose daughter nearly died because of it - say if there's a chance screening could prevent families going through what they did it's worth it.
They're urging parents to get tested privately.
Health and Social Care says the decision to stop screening hasn't resulted in an increase in cases of Strep B in newborns locally - but it will monitor the situation.
Sala search boat arrives on Guernsey
BBC Radio Jersey
BBC Radio Guernsey
Weather: Thickening cloud and rain
BBC Weather
No snow I'm afraid - and it won't be sunny either.
Any brightness will be short lived as the cloud will thicken bringing rain from the south west later on Thursday morning. The rain may be locally heavy into Thursday afternoon with a chance of sleet.
Thursday night, clear spells and showers. Some of the showers may be locally heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. Brisk winds.
