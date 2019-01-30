Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

There will be sunny spells and showers on Wednesday. Some of the showers will be heavy, with the chance of hail and thunder. Maximum Temperature: 3 to 6C (37 to 43F). Wednesday evening and overnight: The showers will tend to fade to leave it dry with clear spells. Cloud will tend to thicken into the early hours. Minimum Temperature: 1 to 4C (34 to 39F).
Weather: Heavy showers at times with possibility of thunder
