Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Air accident investigators have identified the plane Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala was on board which went missing off Alderney on Monday.

The US-registered Piper Malibu aircraft, registration N264DB, is owned by Southern Aircraft Consultancy Inc Trustee, in Bungay, England, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration database.

On its website, Southern Aircraft Consultancy describes itself as "the leading professional aircraft registration company in the UK".

The company told the BBC it was the trustee of the plane but not its ultimate owner.

Launching an investigation into the light aircraft's disappearance, the AAIB said it had been "working closely with international authorities".

"We will be gathering all the available evidence to conduct a thorough investigation.

"However, if the aircraft is not found it is likely to limit the scope of the investigation," the AAIB added.