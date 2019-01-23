Live
Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- 'No hope' for missing player and pilot
- Fireworks firm concerned about regulation plans
- Contactless donations could come to Guernsey church
- Updates on Wednesday 23 January 2019
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Emiliano Sala search: 'No trace' of missing aircraft
Emergency services have found "no trace" of a missing aircraft carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala.
The striker and the pilot - David Ibbotson - were in the plane that vanished from radar on Monday.
Channel Islands Air Search chief officer John Fitzgerald said "even the most fit person" would only survive for a few hours in the water.
'No hope' for missing footballer and pilot
A rescue chief says water conditions where Emiliano Sala and a pilot vanished are "horrendous".Read more
Harbour master confirms name of pilot
There is "no hope" of finding missing Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and a pilot alive, a rescuer has said.
The striker and the pilot were in the plane that vanished from radar on Monday.
Channel Islands Air Search chief officer John Fitzgerald said "even the most fit person" would only survive for a few hours in the water.
Police said the search to find the Argentine striker, 28, and David Ibbotson, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, was ongoing.
'No hope' of finding Cardiff City footballer
The search for the missing Piper Malibu resumed on Wednesday.
Emiliano Sala: Hundreds of miles covered in search
BBC Radio Guernsey
A "targeted search pattern" has covered 280 sq miles (450 sq km) today over a five hour period, but there is still no trace of the missing aircraft, police tweeted.
The search for the plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala is ongoing and a decision whether to continue will be taken later, the force added.
Freeman to be Jersey Bulls manager
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey Bulls appoint St Peter boss Gary Freeman to be their first manager when they begin playing in England next season.Read more
Emiliano Sala: Jersey lifeboat search unsuccessful
Robert Hall
BBC News correspondent
A search off Jersey's north coast has failed to find any debris.
Earlier, St Catherine lifeboat crew searched near Jersey's Bouley Bay after someone on the shore spotted debris in the water.
Argentine striker, Emiliano Sala, and a pilot were on board the plane which lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.
Emiliano Sala: Investigators identify missing plane
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Air accident investigators have identified the plane Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala was on board which went missing off Alderney on Monday.
The US-registered Piper Malibu aircraft, registration N264DB, is owned by Southern Aircraft Consultancy Inc Trustee, in Bungay, England, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration database.
On its website, Southern Aircraft Consultancy describes itself as "the leading professional aircraft registration company in the UK".
The company told the BBC it was the trustee of the plane but not its ultimate owner.
Launching an investigation into the light aircraft's disappearance, the AAIB said it had been "working closely with international authorities".
"We will be gathering all the available evidence to conduct a thorough investigation.
"However, if the aircraft is not found it is likely to limit the scope of the investigation," the AAIB added.
Emiliano Sala: Three planes and helicopter searching
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Search crews have not spotted anything significant this morning in their search for a missing plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala, Guernsey Police have tweeted in an update.
Three planes and one helicopter are taking part in the Guernsey coordinated search.
In Jersey, a lifeboat is scouring an area off the island's north coast after reports of debris.
Emiliano Sala: Not yet clear if Jersey search connected
BBC Radio Jersey
A St Catherine lifeboat crew is searching the north coast near Jersey's Bouley Bay after someone on the shore spotted debris in the water.
A lifeboat spokesman could not confirm the search was related to the operation to find the missing light aircraft carrying the Premiership footballer Emiliano Sala.
The Jersey Coastguard asked the lifeboat to launch the search just before 11:00.
It is not known who saw the debris.
A spokeswoman for the coastguard said the object was big enough to be seen from the shore, but had no further information.
Guernsey Coastguard is coordinating a search for the aircraft which lost radar contact as it travelled from Nantes in western France to Cardiff on Monday.
Jersey lifeboat checking reports of debris
Robert Hall
BBC News correspondent
Jersey's inshore lifeboat is following up on reports of debris in Bouley Bay, which is in the north of the island.
The search for the missing plane on which Premier League striker Emiliano Sala was travelling has entered a second day.
Emiliano Sala: 'French military jet to join search'
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Our reporter John Fernandez has been getting an update from the leader of the search for missing Premier League striker Emiliano Sala.
Captain David Barker told him a French military jet will join the search.
More to follow.
Search for footballer's plane suspended
Cardiff City's Emiliano Sala was on board an aircraft which vanished over the Channel Islands.Read more
Emiliano Sala: Search area 'focussed on life raft scenario'
The search area for a missing aircraft carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala is based on the possibility the two people on board made it to a life raft following a crash, Guernsey Police tweeted.
The plane lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.
Emiliano Sala: 'Search conditions worse'
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
I have been at the hangar where Channel Islands Air Search set off earlier for their first two hour sortie.
The search for the light aircraft carrying Emiliano Sala will focus on an area where "a number of floating objects" were seen in the water on Tuesday. However, Guernsey Police said it was "unable to confirm whether any of these are from the missing aircraft".
Air search staff told me the conditions are worse today, and there's been some sickness among the crew.
We are expecting an update shortly from Guernsey's harbour master, who is coordinating the search effort.
Channel Islands forecast: Largely fine
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A chilly start with some sunshine. It should then remain mostly fine through the rest of the day. The wind will ease into the afternoon. Maximum temperature: 3 to 6°C (37 to 43°F).
Tonight will start dry and chilly with clear periods. Into the early hours cloud may start to edge in from the west but it should stay dry. Light winds. Minimum temperature: 2 to 5°C (36 to 41°F).
Ferry company to cut plastic usage
Luke Webb
BBC Radio Guernsey
Condor Ferries is aiming to reduce the use of plastics on its ferries by 75% in the next two years.
It comes after the ferry company said it will see one million single-use items replaced by compostable and re-usable products this year.
Condor has already introduced a number of vegetable-based cutlery and coffee cups but wants to do more to reduce the "plastic circulation" on its vessels in the future.
Each year, passengers use more than one million pieces of plastic cutlery, cups and straws - the company says these will be removed from circulation by the by the end of 2019.
Condor CEO Paul Luxon says he's sure passengers will "welcome the changes", with testing already taking place to introduce items such as biodegradable water bottles and seaweed packaging.
Emiliano Sala: Air search takes off for missing plane
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Police say search efforts are resuming for a missing light aircraft - but admit the chances of passenger survival are 'slim'.
Argentine striker, Emiliano Sala, 28, was one of two people on board the plane which lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.
Sala reportedly sent a WhatsApp voice message to family, saying he was "really scared".
Contactless donations could come to Guernsey church
BBC Radio Guernsey
A reverend in Guernsey has said he's looking to introduce contactless donations to his church in the near future.
A trial of contactless donations at 12 churches in the UK has seen increases of up to 97% in donations.
Matthew Barrett, Rector at the Town Church in Guernsey said it's an idea he'd welcome here in the Bailiwick.
It's essential churches look to "keep up with modern trends," he added.
'It would smash our business completely'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's only fireworks company says plans for new regulations will "smash" the business.
An early draft on the potential changes to fireworks regulations was published after Deputy Rob Ward put questions about the policy to the Home Affairs minister in the States last week.
Some of the considerations include needing licenses from parish constables, the use and sale of fireworks that make less noise, and restrictions on times and days firework displays can happen.