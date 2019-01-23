Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. 'No hope' for missing player and pilot
  2. Fireworks firm concerned about regulation plans
  3. Contactless donations could come to Guernsey church
  4. Updates on Wednesday 23 January 2019

  1. Emiliano Sala search: 'No trace' of missing aircraft

    Emergency services have found "no trace" of a missing aircraft carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala.

    The striker and the pilot - David Ibbotson - were in the plane that vanished from radar on Monday.

    Channel Islands Air Search chief officer John Fitzgerald said "even the most fit person" would only survive for a few hours in the water.

  3. Harbour master confirms name of pilot

    There is "no hope" of finding missing Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and a pilot alive, a rescuer has said.

    The striker and the pilot were in the plane that vanished from radar on Monday.

    Channel Islands Air Search chief officer John Fitzgerald said "even the most fit person" would only survive for a few hours in the water.

    Police said the search to find the Argentine striker, 28, and David Ibbotson, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, was ongoing.

  4. 'No hope' of finding Cardiff City footballer

    The search for the missing Piper Malibu resumed on Wednesday.

  5. Emiliano Sala: Hundreds of miles covered in search

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    A "targeted search pattern" has covered 280 sq miles (450 sq km) today over a five hour period, but there is still no trace of the missing aircraft, police tweeted.

    The search for the plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala is ongoing and a decision whether to continue will be taken later, the force added.

  7. Emiliano Sala: Jersey lifeboat search unsuccessful

    Robert Hall

    BBC News correspondent

    A search off Jersey's north coast has failed to find any debris.

    Earlier, St Catherine lifeboat crew searched near Jersey's Bouley Bay after someone on the shore spotted debris in the water.

    Argentine striker, Emiliano Sala, and a pilot were on board the plane which lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.

  8. Emiliano Sala: Investigators identify missing plane

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    Piper Malibu
    Copyright: Rafael Álvarez Cacho

    Air accident investigators have identified the plane Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala was on board which went missing off Alderney on Monday.

    The US-registered Piper Malibu aircraft, registration N264DB, is owned by Southern Aircraft Consultancy Inc Trustee, in Bungay, England, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration database.

    On its website, Southern Aircraft Consultancy describes itself as "the leading professional aircraft registration company in the UK".

    The company told the BBC it was the trustee of the plane but not its ultimate owner.

    Launching an investigation into the light aircraft's disappearance, the AAIB said it had been "working closely with international authorities".

    "We will be gathering all the available evidence to conduct a thorough investigation.

    "However, if the aircraft is not found it is likely to limit the scope of the investigation," the AAIB added.

  9. Emiliano Sala: Three planes and helicopter searching

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    Search crews have not spotted anything significant this morning in their search for a missing plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala, Guernsey Police have tweeted in an update.

    Three planes and one helicopter are taking part in the Guernsey coordinated search.

    In Jersey, a lifeboat is scouring an area off the island's north coast after reports of debris.

  10. Emiliano Sala: Not yet clear if Jersey search connected

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A St Catherine lifeboat crew is searching the north coast near Jersey's Bouley Bay after someone on the shore spotted debris in the water.

    A lifeboat spokesman could not confirm the search was related to the operation to find the missing light aircraft carrying the Premiership footballer Emiliano Sala.

    The Jersey Coastguard asked the lifeboat to launch the search just before 11:00.

    It is not known who saw the debris.

    A spokeswoman for the coastguard said the object was big enough to be seen from the shore, but had no further information.

    Guernsey Coastguard is coordinating a search for the aircraft which lost radar contact as it travelled from Nantes in western France to Cardiff on Monday.

  14. Emiliano Sala: Search area 'focussed on life raft scenario'

    Twitter

    The search area for a missing aircraft carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala is based on the possibility the two people on board made it to a life raft following a crash, Guernsey Police tweeted.

    The plane lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.

  15. Emiliano Sala: 'Search conditions worse'

    John Fernandez

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    I have been at the hangar where Channel Islands Air Search set off earlier for their first two hour sortie.

    The search for the light aircraft carrying Emiliano Sala will focus on an area where "a number of floating objects" were seen in the water on Tuesday. However, Guernsey Police said it was "unable to confirm whether any of these are from the missing aircraft".

    Air search staff told me the conditions are worse today, and there's been some sickness among the crew.

    We are expecting an update shortly from Guernsey's harbour master, who is coordinating the search effort.

  16. Channel Islands forecast: Largely fine

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    A chilly start with some sunshine. It should then remain mostly fine through the rest of the day. The wind will ease into the afternoon. Maximum temperature: 3 to 6°C (37 to 43°F).

    Alex Osborne
    Copyright: BBC

    Tonight will start dry and chilly with clear periods. Into the early hours cloud may start to edge in from the west but it should stay dry. Light winds. Minimum temperature: 2 to 5°C (36 to 41°F).

  17. Ferry company to cut plastic usage

    Luke Webb

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Condor Ferries is aiming to reduce the use of plastics on its ferries by 75% in the next two years.

    Plastic spoons
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It comes after the ferry company said it will see one million single-use items replaced by compostable and re-usable products this year.

    Condor has already introduced a number of vegetable-based cutlery and coffee cups but wants to do more to reduce the "plastic circulation" on its vessels in the future.

    Condor Liberation
    Copyright: BBC

    Each year, passengers use more than one million pieces of plastic cutlery, cups and straws - the company says these will be removed from circulation by the by the end of 2019.

    Condor CEO Paul Luxon says he's sure passengers will "welcome the changes", with testing already taking place to introduce items such as biodegradable water bottles and seaweed packaging.

  18. Emiliano Sala: Air search takes off for missing plane

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Guernsey Police say search efforts are resuming for a missing light aircraft - but admit the chances of passenger survival are 'slim'.

    Argentine striker, Emiliano Sala, 28, was one of two people on board the plane which lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.

    Sala reportedly sent a WhatsApp voice message to family, saying he was "really scared".

  19. Contactless donations could come to Guernsey church

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    A reverend in Guernsey has said he's looking to introduce contactless donations to his church in the near future.

    A trial of contactless donations at 12 churches in the UK has seen increases of up to 97% in donations.

    Town Church
    Copyright: BBC

    Matthew Barrett, Rector at the Town Church in Guernsey said it's an idea he'd welcome here in the Bailiwick.

    It's essential churches look to "keep up with modern trends," he added.

    Contactless
    Copyright: Getty Images

  20. 'It would smash our business completely'

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's only fireworks company says plans for new regulations will "smash" the business.

    An early draft on the potential changes to fireworks regulations was published after Deputy Rob Ward put questions about the policy to the Home Affairs minister in the States last week.

    Fireworks
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Some of the considerations include needing licenses from parish constables, the use and sale of fireworks that make less noise, and restrictions on times and days firework displays can happen.

    Quote Message: It is completely impossible for me to comply with any of that, and if I was forced by the States it would smash our business completely. from James Bevis Starburst Fireworks
    James BevisStarburst Fireworks
