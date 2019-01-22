Channel Islands Live: 22 January

Summary
- New Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala was on aircraft which vanished on Monday, authorities say
- Updates on Tuesday 22 January 2019
Missing footballer plane search postponed
Police say a nine-hour search finds no trace of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and a pilot.Read more
Search for footballer's plane suspended
Cardiff City's Emiliano Sala was on board an aircraft which vanished over the Channel Islands.Read more
Report suggests Fort Regent closure
BBC Radio Jersey
A report says Jersey should consider closing Fort Regent and investigate how else it could be used.
The former fort, an early 19th Century landmark, overlooks St Helier.
A consultancy firm did the report for Jersey's Tourism, Sport and Culture Department, which is now considering the recommendations.
The report also said Jersey should look at creating a seafront water-sports facility, a new sports and events centre in St Helier or investing into Les Quennevais Sports Centre.
Other recommendations include building an island stadium for football and rugby.
Cardiff FC bosses "pray for positive news"
Cardiff City FC bosses have issued a statement in response to the Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala going missing while flying over the Channel Islands.
Emiliano Sala: 'I can’t wait to start training'
CI weather: Sunny spells and a few showers
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
There will be sunny spells and a few showers and the may become locally heavy with a risk of hail on Tuesday afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 3 to 6C (37 to 43F).
A clear evening is expected with the risk of a few showers moving in from the west at times.
Mostly dry by the end of the night with gentle to moderate north-westerly winds.
Minimum temperature: 3 to 6C (37 to 43F).
College gets expansion plans approved
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Elizabeth College has been granted planning permission to expand its premises into Canada Court, currently occupied by the Royal Bank of Canada.
The plans include an enhanced library and study area as well an enlarged sixth form centre.
With planning permission now granted, Elizabeth College can purchase Canada Court, which will allow it to expand and enhance its facilities.
To complete the purchase, the college intends to launch a financial appeal to parents, Old Elizabethans and other supporters of the private school.
Principal Jenny Palmer said she was pleased they had been given the green light.
It is thought the development will take five to seven years to complete.
Fans await Guernsey's first gaming and cosplay tournament
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's first ever video gaming tournament is set to take place on 16 and 17 February.
Donkey Con will see people of all ages compete in gaming and cosplay contests at St James.
Jon Bisson, the venue's executive director, said there were many local gaming fans ready to take part...
Dog rescued after falling down Jersey cliff
A dog got a lucky escape in Jersey on Monday afternoon after falling down a cliff near Beauport, in the southwest of the island.
Harvey, an 11-month-old Staffordshire Terrier, was rescued by Jersey Fire and Rescue's Red Watch team.
The dog escaped "serious injury" and was successfully reunited with his owner, the fire service tweeted.