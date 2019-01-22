Channel Islands Live: 22 January

A report says Jersey should consider closing Fort Regent and investigate how else it could be used.

The former fort, an early 19th Century landmark, overlooks St Helier.

A consultancy firm did the report for Jersey's Tourism, Sport and Culture Department, which is now considering the recommendations.

The report also said Jersey should look at creating a seafront water-sports facility, a new sports and events centre in St Helier or investing into Les Quennevais Sports Centre.

Other recommendations include building an island stadium for football and rugby.