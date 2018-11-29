Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Rental properties will have to meet new minimum standards in future under a new health and safety order from the States of Jersey.

States of Jersey Copyright: States of Jersey

The rules, introduced by Environment Minister, Deputy John Young are designed to ensure properties "do not pose a risk of harm to the health and safety of tenants".

install a smoke alarm on every storey

install a carbon monoxide alarm in any room with an oil, gas, wood or coal heater

ensure the alarms are kept in full working order

ensure that gas and electricity supplies pass annual inspections.

The changes come into force on Saturday, 1 December.

Environmental Health Officers will also have the power to enter a property to assess the risk of harm from any hazards and take action if the tenant is deemed to be at risk of serious harm.

The idea of minimum standards for rental properties was proposed in 2017 after officers from the environment department said they see sub-standard properties every week.