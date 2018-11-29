Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Gale force winds continue to hit the islands
- Chief Pleas to look into buying Sark Electricity
- Work-to-rule action by Jersey public sector employees
- Jersey hospital: 'No need to look at other potential sites'
- Jersey to be recognised as plastic-free community
- Updates on Thursday 29 November 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Jersey introduces minimum standards for rented housing
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Rental properties will have to meet new minimum standards in future under a new health and safety order from the States of Jersey.
The rules, introduced by Environment Minister, Deputy John Young are designed to ensure properties "do not pose a risk of harm to the health and safety of tenants".
The changes come into force on Saturday, 1 December.
Environmental Health Officers will also have the power to enter a property to assess the risk of harm from any hazards and take action if the tenant is deemed to be at risk of serious harm.
The idea of minimum standards for rental properties was proposed in 2017 after officers from the environment department said they see sub-standard properties every week.
Jersey civil servants to strike over pay
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey civil servants have voted to go on strike next Friday.
Unions have decided to take action after dismissing pay offers from the states.
It follows a work-to-rule action starting today.
Terry Renouf from the union Prospect says he wants everyone who works for the States to join the strike from 09:00 until 11:00 next Friday.
He's asked States representatives to get back to the negotiating table to prevent further action and apologised to the people of Jersey for any inconvenience their action causes.
The States Employment Board has said there is no more money available to pay any more - and is trying to make the public workforce more efficient for taxpayers.
But Mr Renouf says those claims are misleading....
The States has been approached for comment.
Jersey people 'willing to welcome child refugees'
BBC Radio Jersey
Islanders are willing to open their homes to child refugees, but the States of Jersey needs further advice before it can be done, says St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft.
It follows comments last month by British Labour Politician Lord Alf Dubs who said the Crown Dependencies have a duty to help relieve the refugee crisis in Europe.
Mr Crowcroft is asking the States to consider working with the UK government to find a way to accept an "appropriate number" of child refugees to the island.
He said: "If it is possible to do it, it may well be there are no laws that need changing, we simply need to make sure there is appropriate support network over here."
Dark Island: Sark Lighthouse 'will keep shining'
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Sark’s Lighthouse will remain in operation if the power is turned off on Friday evening.
Negotiations between the island's government and Sark Electricity continue as Chief Pleas has agreed to possibly buying the island's power provider.
The lighthouse has a backup diesel generator, which the current keeper tested last week.
Sark medicines 'to be refrigerated' in power outage
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Sark doctor says medicines like insulin and vaccines will be kept refrigerated in case of a power outage on Friday night.
Dr John Christopher says he’ll be helped by the generator at the Island Hall.
Negotiations are continuing today after Sark's government said it agreed to look at buying the island's electricity company.
Island power provider buy-out planned
Sark Electricity boss still aims to switch off the lights, despite government plans to buy the firm.Read more
Sark Electricity will be 'forced' to turn power off
BBC Radio Guernsey
More negotiations will continue later between Chief Pleas and Sark Electricity as the island's government contemplates a potential takeover.
At a meeting last night Chief Pleas voted to look at valuing and potentially purchasing the company.
The power in the island is due to be turned off at midnight on Friday over a price dispute.
The owner of Sark Electricity, David Gordon-Brown, says he doesn't want it to come to a power outage but will be forced to if an alternative solution isn't found...
Analysis: Sark still set to lose its power
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
At a tense meeting last night, hastily organised by Sark’s government - Chief Pleas - it was decided unanimously that work should be done to value and possibly purchase Sark Electricity.
One politician spoke out saying they were disappointed Chief Pleas wasn’t discussing a solution that would guarantee the power isn't switched off on Friday at midnight.
But the motion was nodded through, alongside preparation for the possible emergency.
Sark Electricity owner David Gordon-Brown said after the meeting the power would still be going off on Friday - but there are negotiations starting on Thursday between Chief Pleas and Mr Gordon-Brown to try to stop that.
But with Conseiller Reg Guille now admitting that the British military could get involved if power is lost, the hope from most in the room was that some kind of solution can be found that keeps the lights on.
Hospital: 'No need to look at other potential sites'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's health minister says looking at other sites will delay the construction of the new building further.
Deputy Richard Renouf was responding to a group of politicians who looked at why the current site was chosen for the new hospital and decided the Waterfront and Overdale sites should be considered again.
He said he had grave concerns about the risks of running the present hospital for an extended time it would take to look at and potentially build on other sites.
Mr Renouf said it would put patient safety at risk and was concerned at the cost of maintaining the building for any extra time.
He said there was no compelling evidence that the States Assembly made a wrong decision when choosing the current site, which had been properly evaluated.
The minister admitted it will be a challenge to build on the current site, but that it will deliver a good general hospital.
Gale force winds to continue to hit the islands
An orange weather warning for wind is in place across the islands. Jersey Met has said.
It added gales of force nine are expected to continue.
Jersey to be recognised as plastic-free community
BBC Radio Jersey
The status will be awarded by campaign group Surfers Against Sewage to show the work being done in the island to reduce the amount of single-use plastics.
Plastic Free Jersey had to meet five objectives to be eligible:
The certificate is due to be presented next week. There are more than 400 plastic-free communities across the British Isles.
Government may buy island's power company
BBC Radio Guernsey
Sark's government has agreed to look at buying the island's electricity company.
An emergency meeting of the Chief Pleas was held last night, because of the threat of a full power switch off looming on Friday.
A decision was taken to work on valuing and potentially purchasing the utility.
Seaplane service moves forward
Jersey Evening Post
Plans to operate a seaplane service between Jersey and Guernsey have moved a step closer after an assessment found that the risks associated with the service were ‘acceptable and therefore safe’.
Work-to-rule action by public sector employees
BBC Radio Jersey
Thousands of public sector workers in Jersey could begin taking industrial action today.
Prospect, the union which represents the majority of Jersey civil servants, has asked members to work to rule.
This means union members taking part will follow working rules exactly - including taking full meal breaks and finishing exactly on time, which could affect efficiency.