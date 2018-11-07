BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The main theatres at Guernsey's hospital have been closed because of water damage.

It happened at around 17:00 on Tuesday.

It means all elective surgery and the majority of day patient appointments have been cancelled today.

The damage was caused when the heat exchanger in the air conditioning unit failed - it's located just above the main theatres at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Steps have been taken to advise patients and work is underway to get the theatres up and running "as soon as possible".

Excess water is being drained from the theatres so they can be dried, repaired and then deep cleaned before they can be recommissioned.

It's expected the main theatre will be back in use on Thursday - but it will depend on the extent of the damage.

The theatre in the day patient unit is being used for emergency cases.