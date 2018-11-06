BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey and Guernsey are closer to sharing more health services.

The head of Jersey's civil service, Charlie Parker, told a panel of politicians there are plans to create a joint health board for both islands.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Guernsey's external affairs minister wants to work together with Jersey to fund some health services in future.

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq said certain projects could be jointly funded, such as travel costs for patients going to the UK for treatment.

He says better co-operation would save both governments money.