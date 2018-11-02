BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Updates on Friday 2 November 2018

  1. Watchdog urges Guernsey Police improvements

    A comprehensive review of policing in Guernsey says there is much to be proud of but there are areas for improvement.

    Of concern are IT systems, described as some of the worst inspectors have seen, meaning Guernsey police can't access the UK Police National Database.

    The Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary's report runs to 113 pages and praises crime detection rates, the downward trend in reported crime and the way the island's border agency protects the island's borders and officers' working with other agencies.

