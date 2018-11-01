BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The head of Jersey Chamber of Commerce says plans to refurbish the old BHS building in town could encourage more shoppers to the High Street.

The building on King Street could be transformed into two new shops and a café if plans to spend more than £4m on the site are accepted.

The building hasn't been refurbished since it was built in the 1960s.

Sports Direct - which now owns the building - wants to move in alongside another clothing store and a café.

Murray Norton said large chains attract more people to visit small shops nearby.