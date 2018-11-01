BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Apprenticeship warning from building boss
- Housing shortage: Incentives introduced for downsizing
- Inder puts himself forward for SACC president
- Updates on Thursday 1 November 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Developing old BHS store 'would benefit small retailers'
BBC Radio Jersey
The head of Jersey Chamber of Commerce says plans to refurbish the old BHS building in town could encourage more shoppers to the High Street.
The building on King Street could be transformed into two new shops and a café if plans to spend more than £4m on the site are accepted.
The building hasn't been refurbished since it was built in the 1960s.
Sports Direct - which now owns the building - wants to move in alongside another clothing store and a café.
Murray Norton said large chains attract more people to visit small shops nearby.
Yellow weather warning for wind across islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There's currently a yellow weather warning in place for wind across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
It added winds of force six can be expected.
Inder puts himself forward for SACC president
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The only member of Guernsey's constitutional committee not to resign in the wake of the island's first referendum has put himself forward to be the new president.
Deputy Neil Inder decided not to follow the rest of the States Assembly and Constitution Committee in resigning their posts after full island-wide voting was chosen as the new electoral system by the public.
The other members quit their posts, saying the new plans needed "passionate" people who agreed with the principal of an island-wide system.
Deputy Inder has been proposed by Deputy Michelle Le Clerc and seconded by Deputy Heidi Soulsby.
Apprenticeship warning from building boss
BBC Radio Guernsey
Cuts planned to Guernsey's government-run apprenticeship scheme are "unpalatable", according to a local building boss.
JW Rihoy's labour manager Dennis Riddell has met with Education, Sport and Culture to discuss his fears over the decreased funding, but still feels the changes could negatively affect the island's workforce.
"Ultimately there is going to be a reduction in apprentices and that is going to have a knock-on effect.
"We're going to be back to skills shortages and importing labour again.
"It's just unpalatable to most - to the point where we actually have to say 'look, let's step back here, let's have a re-think and let's not be so heavy-handed,'" he said.
Allergy fears amid Asian hornet spread
Michelle Wason says reports of more hornets in Jersey are "frightening" for those allergic to wasp stings.Read more
Housing shortage: Incentives introduced for downsizing
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's government wants to encourage islanders living in homes that are too big for them to downsize, with rent breaks and reduced stamp duty among the incentives under consideration.
More than 800 people are currently on the States' affordable housing waiting list.
But the latest figures available - from the last census in 2011 - show more than half of the island's 41,000 homes were classed as having too many bedrooms for the number of people living there, as per the UK standard.
Channel Islands weather: Sunshine breaking through
BBC Weather
There will be a good deal of cloud around with some showers, which could be heavy.
However, there should be some sunny spells breaking through at times.
Later and overnight there will be some clear spells, but also a good deal of cloud and further showers.
Guernsey