BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Tuesday 30 October 2018

  1. New rules for Jersey registered companies

    Ryan Morrison

    BBC News Online

    Companies registered in Jersey will have to show that they have a "substantive base" in the island under new government proposals to increase tax transparency.

    The "economic substance" proposals are in response to the European Union Code of Conduct Group's (COCG) plans to reinforce global standards on tax matters.

    COCG didn't raise any concerns over Jersey's standards of tax transparency, but did find an issue with the fairness of the island's taxation system.

    Jersey Financial Services Commission
    It said: "The jurisdiction should not facilitate offshore structures or arrangements aimed at attracting profits which do not reflect real economic activity in the jurisdiction."

    The States of Jersey has worked with the government in Guernsey and the Isle of Man on exactly what they need to do to comply with the COCG guidelines.

    It is likely a company registered in the islands will have to be "directed and managed" in the island, have an adequate number of employees in relation to the activity of the company and spend an "adequate" amount in the island. They will also have to have "adequate physical assets" in the island.

    The exact details of what constitutes "substance" won't be published until 5 November and the States will debate the proposals on 4 December.

  2. CI weather: Mostly dry and bright, but showers possible

    BBC Weather

    Tuesday will be mostly dry and bright with sunny periods. However, an isolated shower is possible. Moderate westerly winds.

    Maximum temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
