BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a farm in St Mary's, Jersey.

A member of the public raised the alarm at 01:27 on Sunday, after they saw smoke and flames rising from a field.

The structure on fire was a wood storage shed.

Two appliances from States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service attended with breathing apparatus, but the "scarceness of water supplies in the area" meant they called for a water carrier.

Crews remained on the scene for more than two hours, extinguishing the fire and damping down.