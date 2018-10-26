BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A public sector union is opening a ballot on industrial action in Jersey, after talks with the government over workers' pay failed to reach an agreement.
The JCSA Prospect Union held a mass meeting on Thursday night - attended by more than 300 States workers - which ended with an indicative vote suggesting overwhelming support for workers to take a tougher stance.
It will begin asking members this morning what they want to do next, while the National Education Union says its ballot will open after next week's half-term holidays.
The Jersey Association of Headteachers, the NASUWT and Unite are also considering industrial action.
Weather: Dry and cloudy, turning to rain
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Dry and cloudy at first, but patchy rain will move in from the northwest later this morning.
Brighter later this afternoon, with sunny spells and a few showers.
A Guernsey deputy who posted a open letter on the education committee's one-school, two site plan before it was published is defending his actions, saying that the report published on Thursday lacks detail and costings.
Former committee president, Deputy Paul Le Pelley, wrote an open letter a week ago demanding that detailed costings, implementation timelines and transition models were included in new plans.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Man who groped paramedic jailed for six weeks
Jersey Evening Post
A man who twice groped the buttock of a paramedic has been jailed for six weeks and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.
Unions open strike ballots over pay deal
BBC Radio Jersey
A public sector union is opening a ballot on industrial action in Jersey, after talks with the government over workers' pay failed to reach an agreement.
The JCSA Prospect Union held a mass meeting on Thursday night - attended by more than 300 States workers - which ended with an indicative vote suggesting overwhelming support for workers to take a tougher stance.
It will begin asking members this morning what they want to do next, while the National Education Union says its ballot will open after next week's half-term holidays.
The Jersey Association of Headteachers, the NASUWT and Unite are also considering industrial action.
Weather: Dry and cloudy, turning to rain
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Dry and cloudy at first, but patchy rain will move in from the northwest later this morning.
Brighter later this afternoon, with sunny spells and a few showers.
Brisk northwest winds and a chilly feel.
Education report 'lacks detail and costings'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A Guernsey deputy who posted a open letter on the education committee's one-school, two site plan before it was published is defending his actions, saying that the report published on Thursday lacks detail and costings.
Former committee president, Deputy Paul Le Pelley, wrote an open letter a week ago demanding that detailed costings, implementation timelines and transition models were included in new plans.
He says Thursday's report - which revealed that St Sampson's and Les Beaucamps would be the two sites used for secondary education - lacks detail and costings.
While the two schools chosen to host secondary education are "no surprise", Deputy Le Pelley says Guernsey's children must be the priority as the transition gets under way.