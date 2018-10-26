BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A public sector union is opening a ballot on industrial action in Jersey, after talks with the government over workers' pay failed to reach an agreement.

The JCSA Prospect Union held a mass meeting on Thursday night - attended by more than 300 States workers - which ended with an indicative vote suggesting overwhelming support for workers to take a tougher stance.

It will begin asking members this morning what they want to do next, while the National Education Union says its ballot will open after next week's half-term holidays.

The Jersey Association of Headteachers, the NASUWT and Unite are also considering industrial action.