BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Guernsey secondary education plans released
- - Les Beaucamp and St Sampson to be sites of new single school
- - Other post-16 education at Les Ozouets
- - Aim to partner with UK university
- Updates on Thursday 25 October 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
New education plans: 'School names will change'
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
The two school sites chosen to house Guernsey's all-ability system of secondary education will have their names changed, education's president has confirmed.
Les Beaucamps and St Sampson's High sites have been selected, with the costings due to be released in the first half of 2019.
"This is a big piece of cultural change here for the education system," Education, Sport and Culture President Matt Fallaize said.
"I think changing names and changing uniforms is a necessary part of that cultural change," he added.
Deputy Fallaize committed to consulting islanders on the names of the two new school sites.
New education plans: Why not use Grammar or La Mare?
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
In the plans released for the future of secondary education in Guernsey there are very few mentions of the schools that have not been selected to play a part.
The new plans for a one-school, two-site secondary system will only use Les Beaucamps and St Sampson's schools.
This means that the Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre and La Mare de Carteret will have to be either repurposed or closed down.
While the Education Committee hasn't outlined what will happen to the two buildings after the transition period in 2022, they have told us why they weren't selected to be part of the one-school, two-site plans.
New education plans: How will transitions work?
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
One of the questions that parents and carers may have over the plans to move to a one-school, two-site secondary education system is how the students will transition over the next few years.
Here's our handy guide.
For students currently in primary school
For students currently in secondary school
New secondary education plans: At a glance
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The plans for the future of secondary education in Guernsey have been released.
Here are the headlines:
Parents and carers received notification of the plans on Wednesday, including details of how students will transition from one school to another.