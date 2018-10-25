BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

The two school sites chosen to house Guernsey's all-ability system of secondary education will have their names changed, education's president has confirmed.

Les Beaucamps and St Sampson's High sites have been selected, with the costings due to be released in the first half of 2019.

"This is a big piece of cultural change here for the education system," Education, Sport and Culture President Matt Fallaize said.

"I think changing names and changing uniforms is a necessary part of that cultural change," he added.

Deputy Fallaize committed to consulting islanders on the names of the two new school sites.