BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Channel Island's longest running music festival is asking for help due to being £10,000 in debt.
The Vale Earth Fair Festival - held annually in Guernsey - has been running since 1976 and hosts international acts, as well as local bands.
But torrential rain and heavy winds meant this year, fewer people turned up to the festival and it's put the event into debt.
The organisers say they need commitment from festival-goers in order to make sure the event can be put on to the same standard that has come to be expected.
We're about £10,000 in debt at the moment. We're looking for people to buy tickets from now. We're also looking at what we're going to present next year in terms of acts from the UK and further afield and other things going on at the festival." from Rob Roussel Vale Earth Fair Collective
We're about £10,000 in debt at the moment. We're looking for people to buy tickets from now. We're also looking at what we're going to present next year in terms of acts from the UK and further afield and other things going on at the festival."
Deputies propose electronic voting
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Two deputies are trying to change the way deputies vote in the States of Guernsey.
Deputies Heidi Soulsby and Mary Lowe want to introduce electronic voting in the States chamber.
At the moment, States members vote by calling out "pour" or "contre".
If accepted, the new proposals would see the States Assembly and Constitution Committee choose a "suitable system of simultaneous electronic voting", which would be implemented by the start of the next States term in June 2020.
