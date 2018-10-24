BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 24 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. The Vale Earth Fair Festival £10,000 in debt

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Vale Earth Fair
    Copyright: BBC

    The Channel Island's longest running music festival is asking for help due to being £10,000 in debt.

    The Vale Earth Fair Festival - held annually in Guernsey - has been running since 1976 and hosts international acts, as well as local bands.

    But torrential rain and heavy winds meant this year, fewer people turned up to the festival and it's put the event into debt.

    The organisers say they need commitment from festival-goers in order to make sure the event can be put on to the same standard that has come to be expected.

    Vale Earth Fair
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: We're about £10,000 in debt at the moment. We're looking for people to buy tickets from now. We're also looking at what we're going to present next year in terms of acts from the UK and further afield and other things going on at the festival." from Rob Roussel Vale Earth Fair Collective
    Rob RousselVale Earth Fair Collective

  2. Deputies propose electronic voting

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Two deputies are trying to change the way deputies vote in the States of Guernsey.

    Deputies Heidi Soulsby and Mary Lowe want to introduce electronic voting in the States chamber.

    States chamber
    Copyright: BBC

    At the moment, States members vote by calling out "pour" or "contre".

    If accepted, the new proposals would see the States Assembly and Constitution Committee choose a "suitable system of simultaneous electronic voting", which would be implemented by the start of the next States term in June 2020.

Back to top