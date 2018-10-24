BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

The Channel Island's longest running music festival is asking for help due to being £10,000 in debt.

The Vale Earth Fair Festival - held annually in Guernsey - has been running since 1976 and hosts international acts, as well as local bands.

But torrential rain and heavy winds meant this year, fewer people turned up to the festival and it's put the event into debt.

The organisers say they need commitment from festival-goers in order to make sure the event can be put on to the same standard that has come to be expected.

BBC Copyright: BBC