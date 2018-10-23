BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Google Copyright: Google

Police are searching for the passenger of a taxi that hit a 23-year-old man as he crossed the road.

The crash between the car and the pedestrian took place at about 02:30 on Saturday, 10 October, on La Grande Route de St Jean.

The man was knocked to the ground and injured during the incident.

Police say the taxi left the scene before the emergency services arrived, but returned a while later when the driver was spoken to.

The pedestrian was treated at hospital but later released.