BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police searching for taxi passenger who witnessed crash
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Police are searching for the passenger of a taxi that hit a 23-year-old man as he crossed the road.
The crash between the car and the pedestrian took place at about 02:30 on Saturday, 10 October, on La Grande Route de St Jean.
The man was knocked to the ground and injured during the incident.
Police say the taxi left the scene before the emergency services arrived, but returned a while later when the driver was spoken to.
The pedestrian was treated at hospital but later released.
Police would like to speak to the passenger of the taxi. We believe he is approximately 50 years old and was picked up at the Weighbridge and dropped off at St John's Church.
Tuesday will be dry and bright with sunny periods. The sunshine could turn rather hazy at times though due to some high cloud cover.
A moderate north-westerly breeze.
Maximum Temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
Tuesday night will remain dry with mostly clear skies and just a few patches of cloud from time to time.
A little milder than last night.
Minimum Temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).
Meerveld 'disappointed and surprised'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
One of the founding members of the Islanders Association says he's "disappointed and surprised" that five out of seven members of the executive committee have resigned.
Deputy Carl Meerveld said he's "considering his next steps" after co-founders Deputy Peter Ferbrache and Deputy Joe Mooney and chairman Harvey Marshall stepped down.
It follows the earlier resignations of Jeff Whitaker and Anne Ewing.
A statement released by the association on Monday said the most recent resignations related to "differences of administrative style", which were "irreconcilable".
The only remaining committee members are now Deputy Carl Meerveld and Deputy Marc Leadbeater.
The Islanders Association was formed earlier this year to "develop the decisive, effective and efficient government that our Bailiwick needs and deserves", and recently saw success in leading the winning campaign in Guernsey's first ever referendum.
Public pay offer to be debated in States
Freddie Miller
BBC Jersey political reporter
Jersey's ministers will face a number of questions in the States about the government's latest pay offer for public sector workers.
It comes after it emerged the pay rises offered to almost nine in 10 States staff are below inflation.
Public sector workers have been told there's no more money left, but unions say they could strike unless they're offered an improved deal.
Against that backdrop, Deputy Rob Ward will ask if the States Employment Board supports imposing the latest offer.
Deputy Mike Higgins wants to find out how much ministers are involved in the negotiations - and what they think about the States' current approach.
Away from pay, the External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, and Deputy Judy Martin, the Social Security Minister, will face questions without notice.
Meanwhile, some of the written questions ask for more information about the recruitment processes and costs of the government's communications team.
