BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 22 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Weather: A dry and sunny day, feeling cooler

    BBC Weather

    It will be a fine and dry day with lots of sunshine.

    It will feel cooler though - especially in the brisk north-easterly wind.

    Maximum temperature of 13C (55F).

    Jersey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Yellow weather warning for wind across islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    There's currently a yellow weather warning for wind in place across the islands, Jersey Met has said.

    It added winds of force seven can be expected.

    weather warning
    Copyright: JERSEY MET
Back to top