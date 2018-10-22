BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be a fine and dry day with lots of sunshine. It will feel cooler though - especially in the brisk north-easterly wind. Maximum temperature of 13C (55F). Jersey: Guernsey:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: A dry and sunny day, feeling cooler
BBC Weather
It will be a fine and dry day with lots of sunshine.
It will feel cooler though - especially in the brisk north-easterly wind.
Maximum temperature of 13C (55F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Guernsey FC lose sixth match in a row
Guernsey FC's struggles continue as they lose for the sixth successive match after going down 1-0 at home to Hastings Town.Read more
Yellow weather warning for wind across islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There's currently a yellow weather warning for wind in place across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
It added winds of force seven can be expected.