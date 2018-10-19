BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Friday 19 October 2018

  1. Jersey families asked to home 'vulnerable adults'

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Families in Jersey are being asked to give a stable home to vulnerable young adults.

    It's hoped getting emotional and practical support will help care leavers become successful adults.

    Children's charity Barnados said care-leavers often began adult life lonely and isolated, putting them more at risk of homelessness or substance abuse.

    It is launching the new scheme to offer 18 to 21-year-olds in Jersey what they call "supported lodgings" in the community.

    Staff said they hoped the benefits of a family environment would people's confidence and capability, as well as improving life-skills such as cooking, housework and budgeting.

  2. CI weather: Dry and sunny

    BBC Weather

    A fine start on Friday morning, with plenty of early sunshine.

    Thereafter expect little change, with lengthy sunny spells throughout the day, and light northeasterly winds.

    Later, a dry night anticipated, with lengthy clear spells and winds remaining light.

    Just a small risk that sea mist may lap onto the coasts at times.

