BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Families in Jersey are being asked to give a stable home to vulnerable young adults. It's hoped getting emotional and practical support will help care leavers become successful adults. Children's charity Barnados said care-leavers often began adult life lonely and isolated, putting them more at risk of homelessness or substance abuse. It is launching the new scheme to offer 18 to 21-year-olds in Jersey what they call "supported lodgings" in the community. Staff said they hoped the benefits of a family environment would people's confidence and capability, as well as improving life-skills such as cooking, housework and budgeting.
Jersey families asked to home 'vulnerable adults'
CI weather: Dry and sunny
BBC Weather
A fine start on Friday morning, with plenty of early sunshine.
Thereafter expect little change, with lengthy sunny spells throughout the day, and light northeasterly winds.
Later, a dry night anticipated, with lengthy clear spells and winds remaining light.
Just a small risk that sea mist may lap onto the coasts at times.