BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Families in Jersey are being asked to give a stable home to vulnerable young adults.

It's hoped getting emotional and practical support will help care leavers become successful adults.

Children's charity Barnados said care-leavers often began adult life lonely and isolated, putting them more at risk of homelessness or substance abuse.

It is launching the new scheme to offer 18 to 21-year-olds in Jersey what they call "supported lodgings" in the community.

Staff said they hoped the benefits of a family environment would people's confidence and capability, as well as improving life-skills such as cooking, housework and budgeting.