BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A ban on smoking in al fresco dining areas is being considered in St Helier.

The Parish Roads Committee said it would consult with restaurants in town before bringing proposals to residents at a parish assembly.

At the meeting Geraint Jennings, a parish Procureur du Bien Public said the potential ban would "ensure people's health" and "put children first".

He added al fresco areas "were not dedicated smoking areas" and were more for people to enjoy drinking and dining outside.

In 2014 a States of Jersey consultation on protecting children from second hand smoke found 57% of those surveyed were in favour of stopping smoking in outside eating and drinking areas.