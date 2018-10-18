BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Guernsey electricity charges to be overhauled
  2. Missing Jersey man is found
  3. Guernsey crash man out of hospital
  1. Al fresco smoking ban considered in St Helier

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    A ban on smoking in al fresco dining areas is being considered in St Helier.

    The Parish Roads Committee said it would consult with restaurants in town before bringing proposals to residents at a parish assembly.

    St Helier
    Copyright: BBC

    At the meeting Geraint Jennings, a parish Procureur du Bien Public said the potential ban would "ensure people's health" and "put children first".

    He added al fresco areas "were not dedicated smoking areas" and were more for people to enjoy drinking and dining outside.

    In 2014 a States of Jersey consultation on protecting children from second hand smoke found 57% of those surveyed were in favour of stopping smoking in outside eating and drinking areas.

    Video content

    Video caption: Geraint Jennings says islanders do not want smoking in al fresco areas

  3. Pedestrian hit by car 'out of hospital'

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    Police have renewed calls for witnesses after a car crashed into a pedestrian in Guernsey.

    Officers said they were "happy to report" the man, who was taken to hospital on Monday with "potentially serious injuries", had been released.

    The crash happened on St Julian's Avenue in St Peter Port at about 17:10.

    Officers said a blue Ford Fiesta was travelling downhill when it hit the pedestrian who was wearing a long yellow sleeved runners top.

    The driver was uninjured.

    A force spokeswoman said: "If you saw anything, heard anything or have dash-camera footage, we want to hear from you."

  4. Major charge review for Guernsey Electricity

    Mark Inchley

    BBC Channel Islands News

    Electricity charges in Guernsey are facing a major overhaul as part of the first review of tariff structures in 25 years.

    Guernsey Electricity says it needs to update its approach to reflect the increasing use of renewable energy.

    The company says the way electricity is generated and used is evolving with more islanders opting for renewable technology such as solar power.

    But that means less electricity being drawn from the grid which in turn means a reduction in income for Guernsey Electricity.

    Guernsey Electricity
    Copyright: Guernsey Electricity

    The company says its own ongoing costs are largely unaffected by the amount of electricity being used so it's having to rethink how those are paid for.

    As part of the review it's launching a public consultation to give islanders a say.

    Chief Executive Alan Bates says they want to provide a secure, sustainable and reliable service but also want to be transparent about their charges.

  5. Missing man located

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    Police say a man who had been missing in Jersey since Monday has been found.

    Officers were concerned about Mateusz Kaminski, but by Wednesday evening said he had been found "safe and well".

