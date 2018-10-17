BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Promoting diversity "needs to be a priority" for Guernsey's next election, according to a local politician.

Deputy Emilie Yerby said accessibility and inclusion issues must be addressed to make sure the States of Guernsey are representative of the wider community.

She's calling on the States Assembly and Constitution Committee to act now.

Last week, the island's first ever referendum resulted in the decision to scrap district voting and move to a fully island-wide electoral system.

It means all 38 deputies will be elected across Guernsey as a whole.

Before the referendum, some campaigners for the island-wide system suggested that it would allow candidates to stand for election based on a specific issue, while those against it feared it could allow deputies to be elected with a small number of votes.

Guernsey's next general election will be in 2020.