BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's system of screening women for cervical cancer is to change.

It will follow the UK and introduce a more accurate testing system within the next 12 to 18 months.

Jersey's head of preventative care, Dr Linda Diggle, said the new tests would be more sensitive, increasing the ability to detect cancerous cells.

A BBC Jersey Freedom of Information request showed 20 women were diagnosed with the disease in the last five years.

The number of women going to appointments had fallen by a third over the past five years, the figures also showed.