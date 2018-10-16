BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Cervical cancer screening system to change
- Pedestrian in hospital after crash
- Updates on Tuesday 16 October 2018
Cervical cancer screening system to change
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's system of screening women for cervical cancer is to change.
It will follow the UK and introduce a more accurate testing system within the next 12 to 18 months.
Jersey's head of preventative care, Dr Linda Diggle, said the new tests would be more sensitive, increasing the ability to detect cancerous cells.
A BBC Jersey Freedom of Information request showed 20 women were diagnosed with the disease in the last five years.
The number of women going to appointments had fallen by a third over the past five years, the figures also showed.
Pedestrian in hospital after crash
Rob England
BBC News Online
A man was taken to hospital in Guernsey with "potentially serious injuries" after being hit by a car, emergency services have said.
Police said the car, a blue Ford Fiesta, was travelling downhill on St Julian's Avenue in St Peter Port at about 17:10.
The driver was uninjured, a force spokesman said, but the pedestrian, who was wearing a long, yellow sleeved running top, was taken to the emergency department of Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
A St John's Ambulance spokesman said the pedestrian was a man in his 50s.
The road was closed for several hours after the crash.
CI weather: A sunny morning, clouding later
BBC Weather
Early areas of mist will lift to leave Tuesday morning mainly dry with spells of sunshine. It will then cloud over through the afternoon with a little drizzle possible.
Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: