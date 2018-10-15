BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The number of electric vehicles in Jersey has increased by more than 40%.

There are 383 registered electric cars, vans and bikes are on the island's roads, compared to 271 last year.

In Guernsey, the number of electric vehicles has jumped from 28 to 212 in three years.

In August, sales of electric vehicles reached a record high in the UK, accounting for one in every 12 new cars purchased.