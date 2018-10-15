BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Two of Sark's most powerful committees merge
- Jersey sees 40% rise in electric vehicles
'Dominant' Reds knock Pirates off top
Jersey Reds are praised by Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle after they beat the Championship leaders 33-10.Read more
Jersey sees rise in electric vehicles
BBC Radio Jersey
The number of electric vehicles in Jersey has increased by more than 40%.
There are 383 registered electric cars, vans and bikes are on the island's roads, compared to 271 last year.
In Guernsey, the number of electric vehicles has jumped from 28 to 212 in three years.
In August, sales of electric vehicles reached a record high in the UK, accounting for one in every 12 new cars purchased.
Man loses tooth in fight
BBC Radio Guernsey
A man has been punched in the face and left with a broken tooth during a fight in the early hours of Sunday, police say.
Officers said two males in their early 20s were involved in an altercation on a crossing between North Beach car park and the Liberation Monument at about 02:00
Guernsey Police said they were investigating and have appealed for information.
Sark government committees merge
BBC Radio Guernsey
Two of Sark's most powerful government committees have merged.
The Policy and Performance Committee and the Finance and Resources Committee have become Policy and Finance following a series of high profile resignations from Chief Pleas.
The committee is tasked with bringing back a budget for 2019 before 9 November, when nominations for the general election open.
CI weather: Rain clearing before sunny intervals
BBC Weather
Monday will see any early rain clear to leave it mostly dry with sunny intervals and variable amounts of cloud. Winds will be mostly light and variable.
Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).
