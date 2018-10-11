Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Some islanders who signed up for postal votes in Guernsey's first ever referendum did not receive their forms, it's been confirmed.

Deputy Peter Roffey, head of the government body tasked with organising the vote, apologised for the error.

Quote Message: It's quite clear that a few people who applied for postal votes have not received them, and that is worrying. "I think we need to have a post-mortem to find out how on earth that managed to happen." from Deputy Peter Roffey It's quite clear that a few people who applied for postal votes have not received them, and that is worrying. "I think we need to have a post-mortem to find out how on earth that managed to happen." Deputy Peter Roffey

Deputy Roffey admitted while the error was concerning, he had been assured those affected were eventually able to cast their ballot.