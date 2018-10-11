Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey referendum: 'Sorry' over postal votes error
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Some islanders who signed up for postal votes in Guernsey's first ever referendum did not receive their forms, it's been confirmed.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Deputy Peter Roffey, head of the government body tasked with organising the vote, apologised for the error.
Quote Message: It's quite clear that a few people who applied for postal votes have not received them, and that is worrying. "I think we need to have a post-mortem to find out how on earth that managed to happen." from Deputy Peter Roffey
It's quite clear that a few people who applied for postal votes have not received them, and that is worrying. "I think we need to have a post-mortem to find out how on earth that managed to happen."
Deputy Roffey admitted while the error was concerning, he had been assured those affected were eventually able to cast their ballot.
Jersey donates £350k to Indonesia tsunami appeal
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
After pledging £350,000 to the relief effort in Indonesia, Jersey's international development minister has said the island could not "sit back and do nothing".
Deputy Carolyn Labey has confirmed the funds will come from Jersey's Overseas Aid budget.
Lewis InmanCopyright: Lewis Inman
Thousands of people are still missing after Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami, but rescue efforts are being called off.
More than 1,700 people are known to have died so far.
Each year, Jersey gives up to £2.85m to countries dealing with emergencies.
Sunrise over the Channel Islands
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Our newsroom was bathed in red this morning as the sun rose over Herm and Sark.
Quite a few people were pulling over into the car park on Bulwer Avenue to take a snap themselves.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Guernsey referendum: 'Sorry' over postal votes error
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Some islanders who signed up for postal votes in Guernsey's first ever referendum did not receive their forms, it's been confirmed.
Deputy Peter Roffey, head of the government body tasked with organising the vote, apologised for the error.
Deputy Roffey admitted while the error was concerning, he had been assured those affected were eventually able to cast their ballot.
Jersey donates £350k to Indonesia tsunami appeal
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
After pledging £350,000 to the relief effort in Indonesia, Jersey's international development minister has said the island could not "sit back and do nothing".
Deputy Carolyn Labey has confirmed the funds will come from Jersey's Overseas Aid budget.
Thousands of people are still missing after Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami, but rescue efforts are being called off.
More than 1,700 people are known to have died so far.
Each year, Jersey gives up to £2.85m to countries dealing with emergencies.
Sunrise over the Channel Islands
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Our newsroom was bathed in red this morning as the sun rose over Herm and Sark.
Quite a few people were pulling over into the car park on Bulwer Avenue to take a snap themselves.