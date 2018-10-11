Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Thursday 11 October 2018

  1. Guernsey referendum: 'Sorry' over postal votes error

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    Some islanders who signed up for postal votes in Guernsey's first ever referendum did not receive their forms, it's been confirmed.

    A voting slip being put in the ballot box during Guernsey's 2018 referendum
    Deputy Peter Roffey, head of the government body tasked with organising the vote, apologised for the error.

    Quote Message: It's quite clear that a few people who applied for postal votes have not received them, and that is worrying. "I think we need to have a post-mortem to find out how on earth that managed to happen." from Deputy Peter Roffey
    Deputy Peter Roffey

    Deputy Roffey admitted while the error was concerning, he had been assured those affected were eventually able to cast their ballot.

  2. Jersey donates £350k to Indonesia tsunami appeal

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    After pledging £350,000 to the relief effort in Indonesia, Jersey's international development minister has said the island could not "sit back and do nothing".

    Deputy Carolyn Labey has confirmed the funds will come from Jersey's Overseas Aid budget.

    Indonesia
    Thousands of people are still missing after Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami, but rescue efforts are being called off.

    More than 1,700 people are known to have died so far.

    Each year, Jersey gives up to £2.85m to countries dealing with emergencies.

  3. Sunrise over the Channel Islands

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Our newsroom was bathed in red this morning as the sun rose over Herm and Sark.

    Quite a few people were pulling over into the car park on Bulwer Avenue to take a snap themselves.

    Sun rise
