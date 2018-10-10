Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

There are a set of temporary traffic lights on St George's Esplanade after an electricity cable fault in Guernsey this morning. The lights are just south of La Piette Hotel and could create a lot of traffic heading into St Peter Port this morning.
Channel Islands weather: Unseasonably warm
This morning any overnight mist will lift to leave it dry and unseasonably warm with sunny periods.
This afternoon there is an increasing chance of showers, possibly heavy with a gentle southerly breeze.
Further showers expected this evening, still some heavy and possibly thundery - it should become drier towards midnight with clear spells developing.
Hinds scores twice in first Trinity league win
Trinity earned their first win of the season as they won 3-1 at bottom side St Ouen in Jersey's Premiership.
Island striker Karl Hinds scored twice for Trinity while Kyle Hampshire got their other goal.
It was Trinity's first victory in their fourth game of the season and lifts them up one place to fifth in the table.
Tide warning in place for Guernsey
There is a tide warning in place for Guernsey's east coast this evening.
High southeasterly winds means waves will be breaking over the sea wall.
The high tides to look out for are at 19:24 tonight and 07:46 in the morning.