Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

People who evade tax in Jersey could be let off with a fine, under plans to prosecute only the most serious offenders.

If the law's approved, some evaders would be charged up to double the amount they owe.

The overhaul would also give the States the power to add interest on overdue tax as well as on rebates that aren't paid back to islanders on time.

Richard Summergill, Jersey's Tax Comptroller, says prosecuting evaders isn't always the most practical option.