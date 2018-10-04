Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's Latvian community, thought to number about 1,000, are able to vote on Saturday, 6 October, in the country's 13th national election, or Saeima.

They can cast their ballots at a polling station at Moores Hotel, in St Peter Port, between 07:00 and 20:00.

Further information on voting requirements is available here.

Lilita Kruze, who represents Latvians in Guernsey, says her compatriots have the opportunity to shape the future of their country.

Lilita Kruze Copyright: Lilita Kruze