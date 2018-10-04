Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 4 October 2018

  1. Latvians in Guernsey able to vote in national election

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    Guernsey's Latvian community, thought to number about 1,000, are able to vote on Saturday, 6 October, in the country's 13th national election, or Saeima.

    They can cast their ballots at a polling station at Moores Hotel, in St Peter Port, between 07:00 and 20:00.

    Further information on voting requirements is available here.

    Lilita Kruze, who represents Latvians in Guernsey, says her compatriots have the opportunity to shape the future of their country.

    Lilita Kruze, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Latvia in Guernsey
    Copyright: Lilita Kruze
    Quote Message: Many of us in Guernsey, we are here for undefined time of period, always thinking about home, about returning to our homeland." from Lilita Kruze Honorary Consul of the Republic of Latvia in Guernsey
    Lilita KruzeHonorary Consul of the Republic of Latvia in Guernsey

  2. Postal vote application deadline today

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Today is the last chance to apply for a postal vote in Guernsey's first ever referendum.

    The referendum on 10 October gives options on how Guernsey's politicians will be elected into government.

    If 40% of those registered on the electoral roll turn out to vote, the result will be binding on the States of Guernsey.

  3. Jenner heads to Kenya with MCC

    Brent Pilnick

    BBC Sport

    Jersey cricketer Jonty Jenner is heading to Kenya with the MCC.

    The island international, who is part of the MCC's Young Cricketers programme, is included in a 13-man squad that will play seven matches.

    The tour culminates with three games against Kenya's national side starting next Friday in Nairobi.

  4. Co-op refused car park planning permission

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    The Co-op Locale in Grouville, Jersey has been refused permission to develop land on the north of the site into a car park.

    Jersey's Planning Department refused permission on the basis that the land is suitable for affordable housing, therefore any other use would be "unjustified".

    The Co-op said it plans to appeal the decision.

    Refusal letter
    Copyright: CI Co-op

  5. Vale Road reopens

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Vale Road has reopened after a crash in Guernsey shortly after 08:00.

    There were no major injuries.

  6. Police witness appeal after bus assault

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Police are appealing for witnesses after a potential assault took place on a Guernsey bus.

    An incident occurred on the number 61 bus travelling from Pleinmont to St Peter Port between 16:00 and 16:30 on 28 August.

    The potential assault involved "an intoxicated male and a female passenger".

    Guernsey Police are particularly keen to speak to a "gentleman travelling on the bus who appeared to be a painter or builder in work clothing".

  7. Latvians able to cast their votes in Guernsey

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    People walking along Guernsey's High Street
    Copyright: BBC

    Latvian citizens living in Guernsey will be able to vote in their country's national election, in St Peter Port.

    A special polling station is being set up at Moores Hotel on Saturday, 6 October, and will be open between 07:00 and 20:00

    Guernsey's Latvian community is thought to number about 1,000.

    More information about voting abroad is available here.

  9. Referendum hustings attended by about 250 people

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    About 250 people attended a hustings that took place last night ahead of Guernsey's first ever referendum on 10 October.

    The meeting was arranged to provide islanders with more information on the five available options they can choose.

    The hustings was also broadcast on BBC Radio Guernsey, and you can listen back here.

    Hustings
    Copyright: BBC

    If at least 40% of those on the electoral roll turn out to vote in the referendum, its outcome will be binding on the States of Guernsey.

    The event featured presentations by representatives from each of the five options followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

    The deadline to apply for a postal vote is today.

    Hustings
    Copyright: BBC

  10. Crash on Vale Road

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Guernsey's emergency services are currently responding to a crash on Vale Road, St Sampson.

    Motorists have been asked to avoid the area where possible until further notice.

  11. Priorities revealed without financial plan

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A detailed financial plan - setting out how Jersey's government will ensure its priorities come to reality - will be published in June 2019.

    On Wednesday, the Council of Ministers revealed the five main priorities it will focus on over the coming term.

    Priorities
    Copyright: States of Jersey

    However, a detailed plan containing costings will not be available until the middle of next year.

    Ministers say transitional arrangements - allowing them to work within the constraints of a funding plan agreed by the previous government - will be proposed in December.

    The five agreed priorities are:

    • Put children first
    • Protect and value the environment
    • Improve islanders' wellbeing and mental and physical health
    • Reduce income inequality and improve the standard of living
    • Create a sustainable, vibrant economy and skilled local workforce for the future
