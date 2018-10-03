Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Serious injuries for motorbike rider in crash
- Football referees 'prepared to resign over abuse'
Weather: Dry with some sunshine
Wednesday morning mist patches will lift to leave the rest of the morning dry with some sunshine. The afternoon will remain dry and there will be further lengthy periods of sunshine. Light winds.
Maximum Temperature: 15 to 18C (59 to 64F).
Football referees 'prepared to resign over abuse'
Football referees in Jersey are preparing to resign over bad behaviour and abuse from players and supporters.
The head of the Jersey Football Association (JFA) said "a number" of the island's 22 referees had contacted him in the past few days.
It follows a weekend that saw 10 players given red cards.
One match had to be abandoned due to a mass confrontation of players. There were also reports a 16-year-old referee was verbally abused by fans.
Jean Luc Desbois said that at an emergency meeting on Monday the JFA and the island's referees' association agreed to work together on changes.
They could include only allowing captains to speak to match officials; and abusive fans could also be removed from the crowd.
Serious injuries after motorbike crash
A man was taken to hospital with "serious but not life threatening" injuries after a crash in Guernsey on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred at the junction of Lowlands Road and Braye Road just before 17:00, and involved two cars and a motorbike.
All three emergency services attended, with St John Emergency Ambulance later taking the motorbike rider to hospital.