Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Football referees in Jersey are preparing to resign over bad behaviour and abuse from players and supporters.

The head of the Jersey Football Association (JFA) said "a number" of the island's 22 referees had contacted him in the past few days.

It follows a weekend that saw 10 players given red cards.

One match had to be abandoned due to a mass confrontation of players. There were also reports a 16-year-old referee was verbally abused by fans.

Jean Luc Desbois said that at an emergency meeting on Monday the JFA and the island's referees' association agreed to work together on changes.

They could include only allowing captains to speak to match officials; and abusive fans could also be removed from the crowd.