Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Jersey couple say they want their land valued by someone from outside the island before the States forces them to sell it.

Dave and Julie Carrel were given until the end of last month to sell the 24 vergee (6 acre) site, which is needed for the new Les Quennevais School. If not, they face compulsory purchase.

Work has already started on the £45m school, but the government said it needed the Carrel's land by 19 October if the school was to open in two years' time as planned.

Their lawyer, James Lawrence, said the couple did reply within a defined time frame at the end of September but they wanted to have an "expert evaluation", which had not been able to be "really obtained within the island".

Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said he hoped the owners would agree to sell up to avoid the States forcing through the sale.