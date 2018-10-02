Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Guernsey continues to generate power on-island
- - Some traffic lights still out
- Guernsey Water freezing household bills
- Call for outside evaluation of school build land
- JSPCA needs 'an extra £1m a year to keep going'
- Updates on Tuesday 2 October 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
School-build land couple want outside evaluation
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey couple say they want their land valued by someone from outside the island before the States forces them to sell it.
Dave and Julie Carrel were given until the end of last month to sell the 24 vergee (6 acre) site, which is needed for the new Les Quennevais School. If not, they face compulsory purchase.
Work has already started on the £45m school, but the government said it needed the Carrel's land by 19 October if the school was to open in two years' time as planned.
Their lawyer, James Lawrence, said the couple did reply within a defined time frame at the end of September but they wanted to have an "expert evaluation", which had not been able to be "really obtained within the island".
Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said he hoped the owners would agree to sell up to avoid the States forcing through the sale.
Power cuts: The brighter side...
A few people on social media have been reflecting on the more positive side of a power cut, after Guernsey lost all electricity supplies for 42 minutes on Monday evening.
A couple of people were saying how nice it is to be cut off from the wi-fi for a while, while others said their commute home was a bit quicker...
With some traffic lights still out of action, the advice is take turns!
Guernsey Water freezing household bills in 2019
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Water has confirmed it's freezing household bills next year.
The company also announced that, as part of the 2019 States budget, it was proposing a rebalancing of prices to more accurately reflect the cost of providing water and dealing with waste water, making it fairer for all customers.
JSPCA needs 'an extra £1m a year to keep going'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey animals charity the JSPCA needs to find an extra £1m a year to keep going.
Local business trouble-shooter Kevin Keen is to take over for the next six months as the group goes through financial challenges.
The organisation recently celebrated its 150th, but Mr Keen - who has previously introduced improvements at Jersey Post, the Jersey Dairy and Jersey Zoo - is warning it may not reach the age of 151 without significant changes.
He said the charity has been too reliant on people leaving money in their wills...
Weather: A grey start, but dry and brightening later
BBC Weather
A fairly grey morning with some mist possible. Patchy drizzle is likely in places too. A touch brighter this afternoon and mostly dry but still with plenty of cloud. Rather muggy.
Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Traffic lights still out following power outage
Power cut: What's happening now?
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
After 42 minutes "in the stone ages" on Monday, Guernsey's power supplies were restored to the island.
But what exactly happened?
Guernsey Electricity imports a mix of nuclear and hydro-electric power from France, as it is generally cheaper than using on-island generators and also helps the island to meet emissions targets.
That power is routed from France to Jersey, and then Jersey to Guernsey.
However, at 16:52 there was a suspected fault with cable GJ1 - the one that links Jersey to Guernsey - causing an island-wide power cut.
The 42-minute delay in power was the amount of time it took for Guernsey's generators to be switched on and start generating enough power to slowly feed it to different parts of the island.
For now, Guernsey is generating its own diesel-powered energy.