Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 28 September.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. CI weather: Mainly dry with spells of sunshine

    BBC Weather

    It will be a mainly dry day today with spells of sunshine, these are expected to become lengthy later in the day.

    A breezy day with a brisk north-easterly wind. Maximum Temperature: 15 to 18°C (59 to 64°F)

    Jersey

    Jersey
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey

    Guernsey
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top