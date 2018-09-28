Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be a mainly dry day today with spells of sunshine, these are expected to become lengthy later in the day. A breezy day with a brisk north-easterly wind.\n Maximum Temperature: 15 to 18°C (59 to 64°F) Jersey Guernsey
CI weather: Mainly dry with spells of sunshine
