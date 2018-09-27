Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey people and athletes will be cleaning the beach at West Park ahead of the Super League Triathlon event in the island over the weekend.

The race has attracted world class athletes, including the Brownlee brothers, and some of them will be joining islanders at the beach clean.

As well as the elite event there will be races for juniors and novices over the weekend and organisers want the beach area to be as well presented as possible.

Organiser Chris McCormack says they're hoping to capitalise on last year's success by making the event even more exciting for competitors and spectators.

Super League Triathlon Copyright: Super League Triathlon