Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's nurses and midwives have voted to reject a pay offer by the States of Jersey.

The Royal College of Nursing, Jersey Nursing Association and Royal College of Midwives have all lodged a formal dispute with the States of Jersey after 95% of those balloted voted to reject the pay deal.

Under the plans, the States of Jersey says nurses will see their pay increase by an average of 6.6% over two years but the RCN says only a few of its members will benefit from the rise and some will lose money.

Di Francis from the RCN says nursing staff want islanders to know they are not being greedy and are absolutely committed to delivering high quality care but enough is enough.

It comes less than a week after Jersey's teachers said they could go on strike after the October half-term if an agreement with the government over pay could not be reached.

The States has been asked for a response.