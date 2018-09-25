Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 25 September

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Nurses vote to reject States pay offer

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's nurses and midwives have voted to reject a pay offer by the States of Jersey.

    The Royal College of Nursing, Jersey Nursing Association and Royal College of Midwives have all lodged a formal dispute with the States of Jersey after 95% of those balloted voted to reject the pay deal.

    Under the plans, the States of Jersey says nurses will see their pay increase by an average of 6.6% over two years but the RCN says only a few of its members will benefit from the rise and some will lose money.

    Jersey General Hospital
    Copyright: BBC

    Di Francis from the RCN says nursing staff want islanders to know they are not being greedy and are absolutely committed to delivering high quality care but enough is enough.

    It comes less than a week after Jersey's teachers said they could go on strike after the October half-term if an agreement with the government over pay could not be reached.

    The States has been asked for a response.

  3. Weather: Largely fine conditions and turning warmer

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    After a cool start, Tuesday morning will be dry with sunny spells turning hazy at times.

    This afternoon will stay dry with plenty of sunshine.

    Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).

    Alex Osborne
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top