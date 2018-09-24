Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 24 September 2018

  1. 'Bat man' detained over 'road rage' incident

    Ryan Morrison

    BBC News Online

    A man has been arrested in Jersey after police said he threatened another man with a baseball bat in an alleged "road rage" incident.

    It happened at traffic lights opposite Kitty O'Shea's pub in St Helier just before 18:00 on Friday night.

    Police said a middle-aged man in a red T-shirt got out of a white Volkswagen Transporter van carrying a baseball bat and approached a man in a car who vehicles behind.

    Officers said the men had a heated argument in the middle of the road and the man with the bat "waved it towards the other man several times".

    A man was arrested and later released on bail.

  2. Weather: Fine and dry for several days

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    A cool but sunny start on Monday morning with plenty of early sunshine.

    Through the day, high pressure will mean that conditions stay fine and dry with only light northeasterly winds.

    Maximum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).

