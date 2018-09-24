Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man has been arrested in Jersey after police said he threatened another man with a baseball bat in an alleged "road rage" incident.

It happened at traffic lights opposite Kitty O'Shea's pub in St Helier just before 18:00 on Friday night.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Police said a middle-aged man in a red T-shirt got out of a white Volkswagen Transporter van carrying a baseball bat and approached a man in a car who vehicles behind.

Officers said the men had a heated argument in the middle of the road and the man with the bat "waved it towards the other man several times".

A man was arrested and later released on bail.