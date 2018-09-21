Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States of Jersey have agreed to pay a UK company £3.5m to change the way they offer services to islanders.
Chief Minister John Le Fondré said he's "delighted" to have signed off on the contract, because "dramatic improvements" are needed.
TDP Development - which is based in Halifax in Yorkshire - beat 23 other companies in a tender process.
The company will draw up plans aimed at improving teamwork, collaboration and leadership among Jersey's public sector staff.
BreakingNew Jersey team could enter English leagues
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey is planning to enter a new football team into the English league system.
Jersey Bulls FC is looking to join the Combined Counties League One next season.
The move follows in the footsteps of Guernsey FC, which joined the same league in 2011, and have now been promoted several times to the Bostik South East league.
The team have been named the Jersey Bulls as a nod to the island's dairy heritage.
It's not a done deal just yet, with the newly-formed club seeking affiliation to the Jersey and English football associations, but the club said it's in "advanced discussions" to use Springfield Stadium as its home ground.
Le Tocq in France to sign 'Letter of Intent'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq is in France signing a "Letter of Intent".
The will form part of an agreement between the Channel Islands and the Normandy region to "foster student mobility and greater cooperation".
Does that mean more foreign exchange trips?
Care home for sale
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A care home in Jersey has been put up for sale.
The Jeanne Jugan Residence was built in 1982 by the Little Sisters Of The Poor, a Catholic group which "care for the elderly poor in the spirit of humble service".
The 5.8 acre property has 72 en suite bedrooms with a further 10 used as guest rooms.
The estate agents are asking for offers "in excess of £9.5m".
That rules me out...
Channel Islands weather: Sunny periods and showers
BBC Weather
Sunshine this morning but it will be blustery with the chance of the odd shower.
A shower remains possible this afternoon but in general, staying dry with sunny spells but also rather windy.
