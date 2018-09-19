Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Some of Condor's ferry services have been cancelled due to stormy weather.

The services running between Guernsey, Jersey and Poole have been cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Predicted wind speeds above the safe operating limits have led Condor to cancel services.

The schedules affected are the 09:15 departure from Poole to Guernsey, the 12:45 Guernsey to Jersey, the 14:45 Jersey to Guernsey sailing and the return from Guernsey to Poole at 16:25.

All travellers affected are being offered alternative transfers or a full refund.

Condor says it is monitoring the long range weather forecast and will make further announcements to any possible changes for the weekend.