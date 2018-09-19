Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Wednesday 19 September 2018

  1. Blucher the owl released back to the wild

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    An owl found in a rubbish bin has been released back into the wild.

    The GSPCA has been caring for Blucher for two months, and released her on Belvoir Hill in Herm on Sunday.

  2. Condor cancels services due to wind speeds

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Some of Condor's ferry services have been cancelled due to stormy weather.

    The services running between Guernsey, Jersey and Poole have been cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday.

    Predicted wind speeds above the safe operating limits have led Condor to cancel services.

    The schedules affected are the 09:15 departure from Poole to Guernsey, the 12:45 Guernsey to Jersey, the 14:45 Jersey to Guernsey sailing and the return from Guernsey to Poole at 16:25.

    All travellers affected are being offered alternative transfers or a full refund.

    Condor says it is monitoring the long range weather forecast and will make further announcements to any possible changes for the weekend.

