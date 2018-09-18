Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 18 September 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Sark customs post 'actively investigated'

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    The idea of creating a customs post at the harbour in Sark is "being actively investigated" according to the island's tourism committee.

    The Sark Chamber of Commerce has been advocating the idea of a customs post in the island for some time, saying it will open up a market direct from France.

    Currently, people have to go via another Channel Islands customs post - either Guernsey, Jersey or Alderney - to meet immigration and customs laws.

    Sark boat
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: It is something we're looking into and as head of tourism I can say we actively encourage this. I can't say we will have anything hard coded for next season, we are looking at 2020. from Sandra Williams Chairwoman of the Sark Tourism Committee
    Sandra WilliamsChairwoman of the Sark Tourism Committee

  2. Working party to study Bailiff's dual role

    Ryan Morrison

    BBC News Online

    A new working party is being launched to look at whether the States of Jersey should keep the Bailiff as president of the States or elect a speaker.

    Sir William Bailhache
    Copyright: BBC

    Currently the Bailiff is the island's chief judge, president of the States Assembly, speaker of the assembly and first citizen.

    Current Bailiff, Sir William Bailhache is due to retire in October 2019.

    There was due to be a referendum on the dual roles of the Bailiff in both parliament and judiciary, but this was scrapped after the General Election in May.

    Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre, will head up the panel alongside the Chairman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, Deputy Russell Labey.

    Members from across the States Assembly will be involved in the working party and Senator Le Fondre hopes to have recommendations early in 2019.

  3. Alderney Airport gets weather proof runway spray

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    The runway at Alderney Airport has been been resurfaced with a weather proof seal to protect it.

    It took four nights to cover the 28,000 square metres with a product called Rhinophalt.

    Contractors worked through the night and finished on Sunday to ensure the airport could remain open during the day.

    The runway, taxiways and apron were sprayed with Rhinophalt and new markings applied including some new ones to help with visibility.

    Director of Ports, Colin le Ray says the spray is a temporary fix while they plan for a more substantial refurbishment in the future.

    Alderney Airport
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Man accused of murder to face trial in 2019

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Zsuzsanna Besenyei
    Copyright: States of Jersey Police

    A man accused of murdering a 37-year-old woman in Jersey will face trial next year.

    Jamie Lee Warn, 54, was charged with killing Hungarian national Zsuzsanna Besenyei and perverting the course of justice.

    Mr Warn, who was remanded in custody, will face trial on 4 March.

    It is expected to last for two weeks.

    Ms Besenyei, who had been missing for six days, was found on Le Pulec beach in St Ouen in May.

Back to top