Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A new working party is being launched to look at whether the States of Jersey should keep the Bailiff as president of the States or elect a speaker.

Currently the Bailiff is the island's chief judge, president of the States Assembly, speaker of the assembly and first citizen.

Current Bailiff, Sir William Bailhache is due to retire in October 2019.

There was due to be a referendum on the dual roles of the Bailiff in both parliament and judiciary, but this was scrapped after the General Election in May.

Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre, will head up the panel alongside the Chairman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, Deputy Russell Labey.

Members from across the States Assembly will be involved in the working party and Senator Le Fondre hopes to have recommendations early in 2019.