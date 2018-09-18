Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The idea of creating a customs post at the harbour in Sark is "being actively investigated" according to the island's tourism committee.
The Sark Chamber of Commerce has been advocating the idea of a customs post in the island for some time, saying it will open up a market direct from France.
Currently, people have to go via another Channel Islands customs post - either Guernsey, Jersey or Alderney - to meet immigration and customs laws.
It is something we're looking into and as head of tourism I can say we actively encourage this. I can't say we will have anything hard coded for next season, we are looking at 2020. - Sandra Williams, Chairwoman of the Sark Tourism Committee
It is something we're looking into and as head of tourism I can say we actively encourage this. I can't say we will have anything hard coded for next season, we are looking at 2020.
Working party to study Bailiff's dual role
A new working party is being launched to look at whether the States of Jersey should keep the Bailiff as president of the States or elect a speaker.
Currently the Bailiff is the island's chief judge, president of the States Assembly, speaker of the assembly and first citizen.
BBC Radio Guernsey
Current Bailiff, Sir William Bailhache is due to retire in October 2019.
There was due to be a referendum on the dual roles of the Bailiff in both parliament and judiciary, but this was scrapped after the General Election in May.
Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre, will head up the panel alongside the Chairman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, Deputy Russell Labey.
Members from across the States Assembly will be involved in the working party and Senator Le Fondre hopes to have recommendations early in 2019.
Alderney Airport gets weather proof runway spray
The runway at Alderney Airport has been been resurfaced with a weather proof seal to protect it.
It took four nights to cover the 28,000 square metres with a product called Rhinophalt.
Contractors worked through the night and finished on Sunday to ensure the airport could remain open during the day.
The runway, taxiways and apron were sprayed with Rhinophalt and new markings applied including some new ones to help with visibility.
Director of Ports, Colin le Ray says the spray is a temporary fix while they plan for a more substantial refurbishment in the future.
Man accused of murder to face trial in 2019
A man accused of murdering a 37-year-old woman in Jersey will face trial next year.
Jamie Lee Warn, 54, was charged with killing Hungarian national Zsuzsanna Besenyei and perverting the course of justice.
Mr Warn, who was remanded in custody, will face trial on 4 March.
It is expected to last for two weeks.
Ms Besenyei, who had been missing for six days, was found on Le Pulec beach in St Ouen in May.
New programme to teach Jèrriais in schools begins
A new programme to teach Jèrriais in the island’s schools has begun this term as part of a wider government initiative to promote the language in Jersey.
