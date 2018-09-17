Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It has been a very misty start to the day in Guernsey, but that should clear later, with sunshine on the way.
Guernsey weather: Cloud to clear late morning
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey weather: Top temperature 26°C
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Patches of cloud will clear this morning, becoming mainly sunny and "very warm".
Blaze put out on Jersey headland
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey's fire service has put out a large blaze on the north coast.
An area of open land at Bonne Nuit caught fire at about 17:00 on Saturday.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service initially sent two fire engines and a bulk water carrier with 10 firefighters, however a further water carrier was later sent.
A further on-call crew and the oncoming night shift were dispatched to bring the fire under control, meaning 26 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze.
The fire was finally brought under control at 01:00 on Sunday morning.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
First Tower store to stay open
Jersey Evening Post
St Helier residents have won an eight-month battle to keep their local supermarket open, following a change of heart by the Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities.