Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Monday 17 September 2018

  1. Guernsey weather: Cloud to clear late morning

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    It has been a very misty start to the day in Guernsey, but that should clear later, with sunshine on the way.

  3. Blaze put out on Jersey headland

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Jersey's fire service has put out a large blaze on the north coast.

    An area of open land at Bonne Nuit caught fire at about 17:00 on Saturday.

    Bonne Nuit
    Copyright: Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

    Jersey Fire and Rescue Service initially sent two fire engines and a bulk water carrier with 10 firefighters, however a further water carrier was later sent.

    A further on-call crew and the oncoming night shift were dispatched to bring the fire under control, meaning 26 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze.

    Bonne Nuit
    Copyright: Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

    The fire was finally brought under control at 01:00 on Sunday morning.

    The cause of the fire is not yet known.

