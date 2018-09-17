Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's fire service has put out a large blaze on the north coast.

An area of open land at Bonne Nuit caught fire at about 17:00 on Saturday.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service Copyright: Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service initially sent two fire engines and a bulk water carrier with 10 firefighters, however a further water carrier was later sent.

A further on-call crew and the oncoming night shift were dispatched to bring the fire under control, meaning 26 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service Copyright: Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

The fire was finally brought under control at 01:00 on Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.