Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's government has urged islanders to check when their passports are due to expire after "no deal" Brexit advice from the UK government.

The UK cabinet recently met to make further plans for what would happen if an agreement with the EU could not be made as the UK separates.

A States spokesman said as a result it was made clear British passports would be considered "third country passports" from 30 March 2019, and must have six months validity to enter EU countries under the Schengen Area .

Commenting on the "no deal" advice Deputy Gavin St Pier, President of the Policy and Resources Committee, said he "welcomed" the advice that the common travel area would "remain intact".

"This goes hand in hand with our firm commitment to respect the rights of EU nationals resident in the island when the UK leaves the EU, even in the event of a ‘no deal scenario," he said.