Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The costs of an MOT style test for all Jersey vehicles to allow motorists to travel in the EU after Brexit would be "minimal", according to a minister.

The test would mean all cars would have to meet new safety standards, even if they are not going to be driven outside the island.

Motorists would also need a permit to drive with a Jersey driving licence on the continent.

Deputy Kevin Lewis, the Infrastructure Minister, said the cost for motorists would be "minimal" and the process would not be as long-winded as passing an MOT in the UK.

He added the legislation would also make the island "safer and more environmentally friendly".

It is currently illegal to drive "defective vehicles" in Jersey but Mr Lewis says new laws will provide a "structured system" for checking vehicles.