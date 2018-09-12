Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Updates from Wednesday 12 September

  1. Flypast to remember WW2 fallen

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    There will be a flypast by a Hercules over the Allied Aircrew Memorial in Guernsey to remember those which died in local waters during World War Two.

    The monument was built outside Guernsey Airport three years ago and features 153 names of fallen servicemen on a plaque alongside the stainless steel memorial.

    The United States Airforce is sending a C130 from the 165th Air Wing to mark the occasion. Lt Col Jonathan Drew will be flying the Hercules from Ramstein in Germany to carry out the closing flypast.

    Organiser Mike Snelling says "This is especially relevant because the majority of casualties remembered on the memorial were from the USA".

    The flypast and commemoration is at 16:15 at Guernsey Airport.

    Allied Aircrew Memorial
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Fresh call to end dual role of Jersey's Bailiff

    BBC Radio Jersey

    There are fresh calls for the role and responsibilities of Jersey's Bailiff to be changed, after Sir William Bailhache announced he is to retire in 2019.

    Sir William Baillhache
    Copyright: BBC

    Currently, the Bailiff acts as both the head of the the Royal Court and the speaker in the States Assembly.

    With Sir William set to step down next year, Senator Kristina Moore says Jersey should take the opportunity to "move with the times".

    Politicians scrapped plans to hold a referendum on the dual role of the Bailiff earlier this year.

    Senator Kristina Moore
    Copyright: States Assembly
    Quote Message: Given the heavy weight of court work versus that of being the president of the assembly, as things have progressed and the volume of business has progressed the role has changed. I do think there is a desire to keep the Bailiff as 'chief citizen' of the island for ceremonial duties. from Senator Kristina Moore
    Senator Kristina Moore

  3. CI weather: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain

    BBC Weather

    It will be mostly cloudy with some light and patchy rain sinking southwards through the day.

    However, a few glimmers of sunshine are quite possible too. Cooler than yesterday. Maximum temperature: 14 to 17°C (57 to 63°F).

    Jersey

    Jersey
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Guernsey

    Guernsey
    Copyright: BBC
