Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

There will be a flypast by a Hercules over the Allied Aircrew Memorial in Guernsey to remember those which died in local waters during World War Two.

The monument was built outside Guernsey Airport three years ago and features 153 names of fallen servicemen on a plaque alongside the stainless steel memorial.

The United States Airforce is sending a C130 from the 165th Air Wing to mark the occasion. Lt Col Jonathan Drew will be flying the Hercules from Ramstein in Germany to carry out the closing flypast.

Organiser Mike Snelling says "This is especially relevant because the majority of casualties remembered on the memorial were from the USA".

The flypast and commemoration is at 16:15 at Guernsey Airport.