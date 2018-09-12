Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Currently, the Bailiff acts as both the head of the the Royal Court and the speaker in the States Assembly.
With Sir William set to step down next year, Senator Kristina Moore says Jersey should take the opportunity to "move with the times".
Politicians scrapped plans to hold a referendum on the dual role of the Bailiff earlier this year.
States AssemblyCopyright: States Assembly
Quote Message: Given the heavy weight of court work versus that of being the president of the assembly, as things have progressed and the volume of business has progressed the role has changed. I do think there is a desire to keep the Bailiff as 'chief citizen' of the island for ceremonial duties. from Senator Kristina Moore
from Senator Kristina Moore

Given the heavy weight of court work versus that of being the president of the assembly, as things have progressed and the volume of business has progressed the role has changed. I do think there is a desire to keep the Bailiff as 'chief citizen' of the island for ceremonial duties.
Flypast to remember WW2 fallen
BBC Radio Guernsey
There will be a flypast by a Hercules over the Allied Aircrew Memorial in Guernsey to remember those which died in local waters during World War Two.
The monument was built outside Guernsey Airport three years ago and features 153 names of fallen servicemen on a plaque alongside the stainless steel memorial.
The United States Airforce is sending a C130 from the 165th Air Wing to mark the occasion. Lt Col Jonathan Drew will be flying the Hercules from Ramstein in Germany to carry out the closing flypast.
Organiser Mike Snelling says "This is especially relevant because the majority of casualties remembered on the memorial were from the USA".
The flypast and commemoration is at 16:15 at Guernsey Airport.
Fresh call to end dual role of Jersey's Bailiff
BBC Radio Jersey
CI weather: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain
BBC Weather
It will be mostly cloudy with some light and patchy rain sinking southwards through the day.
However, a few glimmers of sunshine are quite possible too. Cooler than yesterday. Maximum temperature: 14 to 17°C (57 to 63°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Members clash over provision of toilets
Jersey Evening Post
The provision of public toilets in St Helier caused contention in the States this week, when Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis admitted that he had not made progress on the matter since he was last asked about it.