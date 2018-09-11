Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

There is strong support for people in Guernsey being able to marry in more venues outside including beaches, gardens or on boats around the island's territorial waters, a consultation has found .

Getty Images

The States asked the public for their views on plans to change Guernsey's marriage law, as the current version dates back to 1919.

The survey ran from the 4 June - 13 July after the law was called "outdated" by the island's government .

There were 361 responses in the survey, which represents about 0.57% of the population of Guernsey.

Those who took part also felt strongly about non-religious celebrants to be able to conduct legal marriages and wanted couples to be able to give notice of marriage by email or other online means.