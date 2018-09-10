Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Islanders are being "strongly encouraged" to take part in Guernsey's first referendum - to decide how they vote for politicians - or have it decided for them.

On 10 October, islanders will go to the polls to choose one of several options on how electoral districts will work in Guernsey, how long their politicians will serve, the number of votes they will have and how frequent elections should be.

States of Guernsey

The States say they are committed to introducing the electoral system which is the most favoured in the referendum, providing turnout is at least 40% of people on the Electoral Roll who are eligible to vote.

If turnout is less than 40% the matter will return to the States for a decision on whether or not to change the voting system.

Based on the current numbers on the Electoral Roll, about 12,000 people will need to cast their vote for it to be binding.