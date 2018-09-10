Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be dry with patchy cloud and some sunshine across the Channel Islands, with a gentle southwesterly breeze.
Improvement needed in children's social services
BBC Radio Jersey
A quarter of children in foster care in Jersey have been sent to live with families off island, because of a lack of carers, a report has found.
An inspection arranged by the Jersey Care Commission in partnership with the Office for Standards and Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted), found the shortage of foster carers and on island specialist facilities meant a "significant proportion" of children have to live away from Jersey.
"This creates challenges to social work capacity,
when a visit to a child can take some considerable time, but also creates challenges
in maintaining children’s contact with important family members," the report said.
Responding to the report, Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre, said: "We have started to implement a new improvement plan and will take any necessary steps to take into account the recommendations for further improvement."
Sunshine and patchy cloud
It will be dry with patchy cloud and some sunshine across the Channel Islands, with a gentle southwesterly breeze.
Moving into the afternoon it should remain dry and there will be further periods of sunshine.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Low referendum turnout could lead politicians to decide
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
Islanders are being "strongly encouraged" to take part in Guernsey's first referendum - to decide how they vote for politicians - or have it decided for them.
On 10 October, islanders will go to the polls to choose one of several options on how electoral districts will work in Guernsey, how long their politicians will serve, the number of votes they will have and how frequent elections should be.
The States say they are committed to introducing the electoral system which is the most favoured in the referendum, providing turnout is at least 40% of people on the Electoral Roll who are eligible to vote.
If turnout is less than 40% the matter will return to the States for a decision on whether or not to change the voting system.
Based on the current numbers on the Electoral Roll, about 12,000 people will need to cast their vote for it to be binding.
Improvement needed in children's social services
A quarter of children in foster care in Jersey have been sent to live with families off island, because of a lack of carers, a report has found.
The Jersey Care Commission report found the way children are privately fostered needs "considerable improvement".
An inspection arranged by the Jersey Care Commission in partnership with the Office for Standards and Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted), found the shortage of foster carers and on island specialist facilities meant a "significant proportion" of children have to live away from Jersey.
"This creates challenges to social work capacity, when a visit to a child can take some considerable time, but also creates challenges in maintaining children’s contact with important family members," the report said.
Responding to the report, Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre, said: "We have started to implement a new improvement plan and will take any necessary steps to take into account the recommendations for further improvement."