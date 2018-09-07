Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 7 September 2018

Warning over UK tax office scam in Jersey

BBC Radio Jersey

States of Jersey Police are warning islanders not to respond to messages claiming to be from the UK tax office.

Over the past four days officers said they had received seven reports of voicemail messages left from the same number.

The message, left by a woman, claims there is a serious issue and threatens further legal action if the person getting the call doesn't respond.

Scammers, fraudsters and organised crime groups will use different scams at different times. They will have some success then move on to something else. Because of the customs connotation it does worry people, particularly the more vulnerable and more elderly who are not obvious to the fact this is a scam.

Sgt David TurnbullStates of Jersey Police

Waste collection 'still causing some issues'

BBC Radio Guernsey

"There are issues that need addressing" five days after the introduction of a new waste collection system in Guernsey, according to some residents.

Responses to the start of the scheme are mixed with some saying the noise from glass collections are a particular issue.

Others, speaking online and to BBC reporters claim some areas are being missed and there is confusion over which days collections will happen.

The man responsible for the new system, Richard Evans, says things are going "relatively smoothly" but things can be improved.

Waste
BBC

Call to allow Jersey boats to catch bluefin tuna

BBC Radio Jersey

A Jersey fisherman want the laws changed so islanders can fish for an endangered species of tuna.

Currently it is illegal to specifically fish for bluefin tuna in the Jersey and the UK due to it being on an endangered list and nearly dying out in British waters 30 years ago.

Bluefin Tuna
Getty Images

There have been sightings of bluefin tuna, which can weigh the same as a grand piano, in local waters this summer.

At the moment, Jersey boats can't get a licence to catch the fish which can fetch as much as £1,500 each.

Don Thompson, the President of the Jersey Fisherman's Association, says if local fishermen could land them legally, it would bring diversity to the industry.

He says the States need to rethink the fishing regulations and take a more independent approach to quotas, rather than working with the UK.

CI weather: Dry with sunshine breaking through

BBC Weather

Early cloud is expected to break to leave spells of sunshine through the rest of today, but also the risk of a few showers, especially in the afternoon. Maximum temperature: 15 to 18°C (59 to 64°F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
BBC

