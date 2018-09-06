Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Guernsey politician has questioned the way two senior education officials were appointed after "concerns from education staff".

Deputy Andrea Dudley Owen says the whole recruitment process needs to be looked at. She has lodged 22 questions on the recruitment of the director and deputy director of education.

BBC

She said: "My concerns are around the lack of government in the recruitment process in relation to the roles for director and deputy director of education. I just want to find out more information."

The appointments happened towards the end of July before the summer break.

President of Education, Sport and Culture, Deputy Matt Fallaize said the questions showed Deputy Dudley Owen did not understand the recruitment process.

He said he was confident that education is supported by a strong and capable team of senior advisers with the right blend of skills to support the education committee as it leads significant transformation in education.