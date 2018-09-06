Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Vulnerable Jersey children 'not a priority'
- Deputy calls for clarity over senior education jobs in Guernsey
- Two rare monkeys born at Jersey Zoo
Jersey's Catholic Dean gets Bailiff medal
Jersey's outgoing Catholic Dean has been recognised by the Bailiff, Sir William Baillhache, for his service to the island.
Monsignor Nicholas France has been awarded the Bailiff's silver medal, which honours his service and commitment to the Catholic community.
He'll celebrate his final Mass in Jersey at Fort Regent on Sunday.
Pavement blocking prompts call for action
"Unacceptable" parking at a St Peter Port dentists has led to a direct appeal for action by the Environment and Infrastructure president.
Two rare monkeys born at Jersey Zoo
Ryan Morrison
Jersey Zoo has successfully bred black lion tamarin monkeys - the first to be born outside Brazil since 2011.
They were born in July but it's only just been announced. They will join the breeding programme at Jersey Zoo, which is run by the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.
It's thought there are about 1,000 of the monkeys left in the wild.
Jersey Zoo is currently the only place outside of Brazil that houses the species.
Vulnerable children 'not a priority'
Ofsted says improvements in Jersey are needed due to a "legacy of widespread failures".Read more
Deputy calls for clarity over senior education jobs
A Guernsey politician has questioned the way two senior education officials were appointed after "concerns from education staff".
Deputy Andrea Dudley Owen says the whole recruitment process needs to be looked at. She has lodged 22 questions on the recruitment of the director and deputy director of education.
She said: "My concerns are around the lack of government in the recruitment process in relation to the roles for director and deputy director of education. I just want to find out more information."
The appointments happened towards the end of July before the summer break.
President of Education, Sport and Culture, Deputy Matt Fallaize said the questions showed Deputy Dudley Owen did not understand the recruitment process.
He said he was confident that education is supported by a strong and capable team of senior advisers with the right blend of skills to support the education committee as it leads significant transformation in education.
Children's care: High turnover 'hampers build up of trust'
Freddie Miller
High staff turnover in Jersey's Children's Services means children are constantly dealing with different social workers, says an independent report.
Children told the inspectors changes of social worker meant having to retell their story, over and over.
This makes it hard to build up trust and for staff to have a complete and accurate understanding of all the issues and this means progress is slower than it should be.
The report blames "the complexity of Jersey's social and population policies, which restrict access to accommodation and services" for problems attracting and retaining staff.
It says the system needs to change, so Jersey is seen as a place social workers want to come and where they know they will be supported.
The report says: "Children's services must take immediate action to stabilise the workforce, reduce vacancies and turnover - this will need effective States intervention in reviewing aspects of existing social and population policies, to make it easier to attract and retain social workers."
Children's care: 'Inconsistencies' in record keeping
Freddie Miller
The inconsistent approach across Jersey's Children's Services means important information is often missing from children's files, Ofsted inspectors found.
Updated assessments and chronologies are often not included in children's records - meaning staff sometimes fail to consider how things have got worse over time.
When children have gone missing they are interviewed by the youth service to find out why, but this information is not always included on children's files.
Each child has an annual health check and personal education plan, but this information is not always on their record.
The inspectors noted children in care remain significantly behind their peers in education at all key stages.