Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

- Firefighters tackle Jersey house blaze
- Work must start on new Jersey school by 19 October
- Jersey households could have glass waste rejected
- 'Difficult decision' for Jersey Finance boss to leave role
- Young magician performs across the British Isles
- Updates on Wednesday 5 September 2018
August in the islands: Below average for sun and rain
Milk and cheese enterprise launched using goats
Jersey is world-renowned for its cows and their dairy produce but 2019 could be the Island’s Year of the Goat, as a new venture aims to put their organic milk and goat’s cheese on the shelves next year.
Fire 'destroyed a house' in St Clement
Julie Flanagan
A fire that destroyed a house in St Clement started in the garden shed, firefighters have said.
Several homes were evacuated in Sydney Crill Park at about 07:30 as fire crews worked to bring it under control.
The owner was at work and returned in time to rescue two dogs which were inside. An ambulance was called, but no-one was injured.
A fire service investigation will be carried out to establish what caused the blaze.
Young magician performs across the British Isles
Penny Elderfield
Louis, 15, treated us to some of his magic...
Households could have glass waste rejected
Ryan Morrison
Households could have their glass waste returned in Jersey if it contains too many non-glass items, according to the island's recycling service.
A new campaign has been launched to encourage people to remove things like plastic bags, broken crockery, cardboard and light bulbs from glass bins before putting them out for collection.
Recycling manager, Emma Richardson-Calladine, says the glass is sorted and cleaned but the process is not sustainable as glass cannot be thrown away with general rubbish as it causes "huge mechanical issues" so has to be separated.
Later this year La Collette recycling plant will reject glass deliveries if they contain other materials.
'Difficult decision' for finance boss to leave role
The head of Jersey Finance, the body that promotes the finance industry in the island, has said it was a difficult decision to step down from the job.
Geoff Cook has been in charge for 12 years and is planning to take up a new role as board director and adviser.
He will leave in February.
Firefighters tackle house blaze
Ryan Morrison
Firefighters are tackling a fire at a house in St Clement, Jersey.
Officers say the blaze is in the Sydney Crill Park area and three engines with 15 firefighters are tackling the fire.
The alarm was raised just after 08:00. Jersey Fire and Rescue said the blaze started outside and spread to the property.
Paramedics are also at the scene.
Ollie Turner lives nearby and says firefighters got there quickly and it looks like the fire is already under control.
La Mare De Carteret upgrades cost £1m
Work to improve Guernsey's La Mare De Carteret High School will cost just under £1m according to the president of Education, Sport and culture.
The original budget was £700,000 but Deputy Matt Fallaize said once the work started they realised more needed to be done.
The final budget for the project is £971,000.
Deputy Fallaize said the work started before the summer holidays and included cosmetic changes to the school to create a better environment.
He said: "The entrance has been changed considerably, there were mobile classrooms in a poor state of repair that have been changed considerably."
Improvements to sport and catering facilities are yet to be complete.
More than 1,000 sign assisted dying petition
Ryan Morrison
A petition urging the States of Jersey to allow people to make their own end of life choices will require a ministerial response after it hit the 1,000 signatures threshold.
It is the fifth petition on the new States Assembly petitions site to hit the 1,000 signature mark, where a government response is required.
Launched by Tanya Tupper, the petition calls on the States to "promote and support such legislation as will advance the right of individuals of capacity to make their own end of life choices".
Guernsey held a debate on the potential introduction of assisted dying legislation earlier this year.
A minister will have to respond to the Jersey petition within 21 working days. If it reaches 5,000 signatures it could trigger a debate in the States chamber.
States say hornet hunt 'is a partnership'
Ryan Morrison
The States of Jersey says hunting Asian Hornets in the island "is a partnership", with officers working alongside beekeepers.
The response came after one of the top Asian Hornet hunters in the island, John de Carteret, said the States had failed to act quickly enough to tackle the invasive species.
Mr de Carteret is a member of a volunteer team destroying nests in the island.
He said there could be up to 800 nests by September 2019.
Teenager 'delighted' by PM award
A teenage St John Ambulance volunteer says he is "incredibly proud and delighted" with an award from the UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
It is the second time Tom Hughes has been recognised for his work teaching school children CPR.
He won the Diana Award in 2017 for his work introducing CPR to the primary school curriculum and hundreds of hours of volunteering.
This time he has been honoured with the Points of Light award.
Work must start on new school by 19 October
Freddie Miller
Broadcast Journalist BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's education minister says the States must be able to start building the new Les Quennevais School on privately owned fields by the 19 October or the whole project will be delayed by a year.
Senator Tracey Vallois was justifying the threat of compulsory purchase hanging over the people who own the land.
Dave and Julie Carrel have been given 28 days to strike a deal for their fields, or they will be bought up anyway.
The States of Jersey is building the £45m new secondary school on fields near the airport football pitch and hope to open it by September 2020.
To complete the work, they need land owned by Mr and Mrs Carrel, but so far, the two sides have failed to reach a deal.
The States Assembly agreed in July a compulsory purchase order could be used as a last resort.
The Carrels have been told the land must be in States hands by the 19 October, to ensure the project stays on track.
Deputy Lowe praises new ferry service
Deputy Mary Lowe has praised a new ferry service between Guernsey and Alderney.
The Little Ferry Company started services on the Spike Islander this summer, originally on a trial basis.
However, the company has decided to extend sailings into the winter.
Back to school...
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Those six weeks just fly by, don't they?
After a teacher training day on Monday, students at States' schools in Guernsey head back to class.
I wonder how long that new uniform will last...
CI weather: Mainly dry with spells of sunshine
BBC Weather
Cloudy this morning, but mainly dry with only a very small chance of a shower. Brighter spells developing this afternoon. Maximum temperature: 15 to 18°C (59 to 64°F).
Jersey
Guernsey