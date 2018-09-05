Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A fire that destroyed a house in St Clement started in the garden shed, firefighters have said.

Several homes were evacuated in Sydney Crill Park at about 07:30 as fire crews worked to bring it under control.

The owner was at work and returned in time to rescue two dogs which were inside. An ambulance was called, but no-one was injured.

A fire service investigation will be carried out to establish what caused the blaze.