Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Conservative MP calls on Guernsey to open records
Guernsey's government will have to decide soon whether or not to publish its beneficial ownership register, according to a UK MP visiting the island.
Andrew Mitchell MP met with Guernsey's most senior politicians to discuss how transparent the island was as a place to do business.
Mr Mitchell said Guernsey would soon be in the minority on the international stage, with other places publishing registers and being more transparent.
He says a European directive would come into force at the end of next year which would see countries in Europe making their beneficial ownership registers public.
The registers detail who is the ultimate owner of companies, and are seen as a key process in fighting money laundering.
Currently they are only available to regulators, law enforcement and the local governments.
Deputy critical of Home Affairs prison plans
A Guernsey politician says the Committee for Home Affairs "do not have a clear and focused agenda" for tackling the causes of crime.
Deputy Emilie Yerby said there were 169 people in prison in Guernsey for every 100,000 people, compared to 146 per 100,000 in England and Wales.
She has asked a series of questions of the Committee for Home Affairs following its announcement that it was considering options for extending the prison in light of a growing prison population.
The Committee for Home Affairs warned against drawing conclusions from relatively small data sets and said it "would arguably be premature to conclude that the current upward trend in the prison population is an urgent sign of a problem with the community or the justice system".
Petition calls for hospital staff to comment on plans
A petition is calling for staff working at the Jersey General Hospital to have their say on plans for redevelopment.
The petition on the official States of Jersey petitions site said the views of the "highly-valued hospital staff" should be a major consideration in the decision making process.
More than 1,000 people have signed it already, which means the health minister will now have to respond.
The States of Jersey plans to build a new £400m hospital on the site of the existing Jersey General Hospital.
A spokesperson for the States of Jersey said the "course and content of future hospital stakeholder engagement has been extensive and complex".