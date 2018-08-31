Channel Islands Live: 31 August

The two parishes will be the first affected by the changes to recycling and rubbish starting this Sunday evening.

Tina Norman-Ross, States of Guernsey recycling officer, said: "For St Sampson’s, this will be a clear recycling bag collection only, for all households in the parish. They will then have glass recycling and food waste picked up on another night next week.

"For St Peter Port, the Sunday night collection will be in the more built-up areas of town, which will have a weekly pick-up for general refuse. They will therefore have their black bags collected, along with clear recycling bags, food waste, and glass.

BBC Food waste currently accounts for more than 40% of the contents of household black bags

"For all other households in St Peter Port and in St Sampson’s, there will be no collection for general refuse next week. They will instead have food waste and glass recycling picked up in addition to clear bags.

"All other parishes will have their clear bag recycling, food waste, and general refuse collected next week."

It's a lot to take in and the States has launched a dedicated webpage for islanders to find out what to put out when.