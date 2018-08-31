Channel Islands Live: 31 August

Summary

  1. Rescued fisherman was 'close to being swept out to sea'
  2. Union asks public to lobby on Jersey nurse pay deal
  3. New children's panel to review abuse changes
  4. People could be 'badly hurt' by established Asian hornets
  5. Updates on Friday 31 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Loss of ship's crew to be marked

James Rabey

BBC Radio Guernsey

A hurricane force wind came up and unfortunately the ship lost engine power and was wrecked on our [Guernsey's] west coast and all live on board were lost.

Captain Ian BrouardGuernsey Association of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Merchant Navy
MV Prosperity monument
BBC

The service on the Lihou headland at 10:30 on Saturday will remember the 18 crew members who died on the MV Prosperity, when it was wrecked in January 1974 after the cargo ship was hit by dangerous weather.

Weather: Cloudy at times broken up by some sun

BBC Weather

A dry Friday evening and night with some long clear spells for the most part.

However, by morning, cloud will tend to thicken from the west.

Light south to south-easterly winds.

Minimum Temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).

Weather map
BBC

Some cloudier spells at times on Saturday but it looks like staying dry and there will be some pleasantly warm spells of sunshine as well.

Light south to south-easterly winds.

Maximum Temperature: 17 to 22C (63 to 72F).

St Peter Port and St Sampson first for waste changes

Ben Chapple

BBC News Online

The two parishes will be the first affected by the changes to recycling and rubbish starting this Sunday evening.

Tina Norman-Ross, States of Guernsey recycling officer, said: "For St Sampson’s, this will be a clear recycling bag collection only, for all households in the parish. They will then have glass recycling and food waste picked up on another night next week.

"For St Peter Port, the Sunday night collection will be in the more built-up areas of town, which will have a weekly pick-up for general refuse. They will therefore have their black bags collected, along with clear recycling bags, food waste, and glass.

Food waste
BBC
Food waste currently accounts for more than 40% of the contents of household black bags

"For all other households in St Peter Port and in St Sampson’s, there will be no collection for general refuse next week. They will instead have food waste and glass recycling picked up in addition to clear bags.

"All other parishes will have their clear bag recycling, food waste, and general refuse collected next week."

It's a lot to take in and the States has launched a dedicated webpage for islanders to find out what to put out when.

Online guide launched for new waste collections

Ben Chapple

BBC News Online

Guernsey householders are able to check when their recycling and rubbish will be collected each week and what to put out on which night on the new webpage.

The new system of collections - including food and glass - starts on Sunday night.

"We have been working with all the parishes and their contractors to get all the various different rounds into the system ahead of the new services starting," said recycling officer Tina Norman-Ross.

Food and glass recycling kit
BBC

"In the meantime we sent information to every households in mid-August, saying what night their waste and recycling would be collected and including a calendar showing what to put out each week.

"Nowadays, a lot of islanders use the internet to keep on top of these sort of things, and this new facility enables them to do that. From our point of view, it will help because we can update the calendar with any changes at times like Christmas and New Year."

More additional small car spaces proposed for Salerie

Ben Chapple

BBC News Online

Additional small car parking spaces could be placed in two areas within the Salerie car park under proposals from the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure.

It estimates the number of spaces would increase from about 10 to 12 along the eastern wall and from six to seven in the area south of The Hump.

Salerie car park
BBC
The smaller spaces would be 3.7m long and 2.1m wide

The committee says the scheme, first launched in 2006, now provides about 150 long-term (five and 10 hour) small car parking spaces in St Peter Port.

This compares with about 1,650 standard sized five or 10 hour spaces in St Peter Port.

Comments on the proposals are open until 13 September.

If the plans go ahead the spaces would be introduced in the next month or so when the space marking are due to be repainted.

St Julian's Avenue partially blocked by crash

BBC Radio Guernsey

One car has crashed into a wall on the St Peter Port street and all three Guernsey emergency services are in attendance, says the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre.

Car crash
BBC

'Make it clear' on States-owned FoI laws

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

The chairman of Jersey's Economic Affairs Scrutiny Panel wants the island's new government to make it clear whether it will allow islanders to ask direct questions about States-owned companies.

In November 2014, politicians agreed all publicly-owned companies should be subject to Freedom of Information requests - but almost four years later, the changes are yet to be brought in.

Deputy Kirsten Morel said he's been led to believe work aimed at making government-owned companies answer public questions has essentially stopped.

This was a decision taken by the States Assembly four years ago and it's not been acted upon. It's neither these companies nor the remit of civil servants to stop that without another States decision to say 'Don't worry, we're going to let it go' - if that happened, that's one thing. But in this case, the States has made a decision and it needs to be followed through."

Deputy Kirsten MorelChairman, Economic Affairs Scrutiny Panel

Jersey lose unbeaten record against Italy

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Jersey have lost for the first time at the ICC World Twenty20 qualifiers.

Italy won the toss and elected to field - Jersey accumulated a score of 112/8.

Ben Ward picked up a couple of wickets to stem the runs, but in the end it wasn't enough, with the Italian side chasing them down with 13 balls to spare.

Ministers offer to meet union leaders over pay dispute

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey ministers have said they would be happy to meet nurses' union leaders to discuss their latest pay proposals - after the plans were dismissed as "insulting" and "wholly inadequate".

Unite leaders said the deal was just a reworking of a previous offer that was overwhelmingly rejected by their members.

They said it could lead to industrial action, and a poorer service to islanders.

Ministers said the offer showed how much they value nurses work, and that some could get a pay rise of up to 18%.

Leatherback turtle spotted

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

A leatherback turtle has been spotted in the Channel Islands.

It was spotted just south of Guernsey on Tuesday, heading up between Herm and Sark.

The Biodiversity Partnership said: "This incredible animal, which is the largest of all sea turtle species, will likely be in our waters to feed off jellyfish."

Populations of leatherback turtles have declined worldwide due to the harvesting of their eggs, becoming caught up in fishing gear and by consuming plastic bags, which they mistake for jellyfish.

Leatherback turtle
Hart family

States housing rent rise deferred

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

States housing tenants in Jersey won't face a rent rise this October - after Andium Homes said it would be too high.

The rent normally goes up every October in line with government guidelines.

Since 2014, rents have increased by 0.75% each year, on top of a rise linked to the Jersey Retail Price Index - which was calculated at 4.5% in June.

Andium housing
Andium Homes

That would have meant an increase of 5.25% in just over a month's time.

However, Andium Homes said it was concerned about the impact of the increase, as earnings in the island haven't risen at the same rate as inflation.

Ministers have agreed to defer the increase.

Four new faces in Jersey line-up

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon gives debuts to four new signings ahead of their season-opening match at Coventry in the Championship.

Number eight Kyle Hatherell comes into the back row while Will Homer debuts at scrum-half while fly-half Brett Herron starts outside him.

Koch marx completes the new faces on the right wing while hooker Charlie Maddison, prop Cameron Holenstein, back five forwards Charlie Beckett and Janco Venter and scrum-half Hilton Mudariki could all make their debuts from the bench.

"They've worked hard, so now it comes down to the excitement of getting out there and doing it under pressure," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey

"We're not sure what's going to hit us yet, but the players can be confident in their preparation."

Jersey: Slowik; Marx, Ma'afu, Best, Worrall; Herron, Homer; Godfrey (capt), Selway, Clarey, Sexton, McKern, Argyle, Joyce, Hatherell

Replacements: Maddison,Holenstein, Atalifo, Beckett, Venter, Mudariki, Newey.

Jersey hit Italy for 112 in Twenty20 qualifier

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Jersey have reached 112-8 after being put in to bat by Italy in their ICC World Twenty20 qualifier in the Netherlands.

Julius Sumerauer top-scored for Jersey with 30 off 29 balls from their 20 overs.

Ben Stevens hit 22 off 18, and Charles Perchard was the only other player to reach double figures with 11 off 6.

Every Italian bowler managed to pick up a wicket.

We'll keep you updated with the Italian run chase throughout the afternoon, as Jersey look to defend their unbeaten record.

People could be 'badly hurt' by established Asian hornets

BBC Radio Jersey

People could be "badly hurt" by Asian hornets, as the invasive species has established itself in the island, Jersey's Environmental Protection team has said.

Nests have been found and destroyed across the island, particularly in St Saviour and across the east coast.

The insects have a powerful sting, which can cause an allergic reaction in some people.

Last week, a man was taken to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction when he was stung by an Asian hornet. The 69-year-old was discharged the same day.

Hornet expert Bob Hogge says he and his team will keep trying to get rid of them.

We will try anything so long as we can make an improvement in finding these nests. While we will have to live with them, there will be places where we won't want them - such as school playgrounds or in the centres of towns, where they will be dangerous.

Bob Hogge
Hornet
BBC

Twenty20 qualifiers continue

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

It was a good day of cricket for the Channel Islands on Thursday.

Guernsey have played two matches in the ICC World Twenty20 qualifiers, and they've won two matches.

After seeing off Gibraltar on Wednesday, they thrashed Israel in commanding fashion.

Guernsey have a day off - on Saturday they face the unbeaten Swedish team.

Guernsey Cricket
Martin Gray
Guernsey chased down Israel with nearly five overs to spare

Jersey weren’t meant to be in action, but Neil MacRae’s side are currently playing against Italy in Voorburg.

It’s a replay of the game with Italy that had to be abandoned earlier in the week as a result of rain – and Jersey are batting first.

They've on 20/1 off the first 4 overs, with Ben Ward being clean bowled on 15.

On Thursday Jersey won both of their matches - against Spain and the Isle of Man - but Italy are the top seed in their group

Maya Le Tissier called up for England qualifiers

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier has been called up for the upcoming Euro Under-17 qualifiers in Moldova.

The 16-year-old England international will face Moldova, Azerbaijan and Iceland.

Le Tissier recently signed for Brighton and said she can't wait to get out there to play for the Three Lions.

Maya Le Tissier
BBC

Jersey weather: Sun and low winds

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Much like Guernsey, it's going to be a sunny day in Jersey.

A top temperature of 21°C, and a UV index of 6.

The wind, northerly or variable light F1 to 3, becoming east light F3 to moderate F4 this evening, veering southeast to south light F2 to 3 by morning.

Guernsey weather: Mainly sunny

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

It's going to be a fairly sunny day today, perhaps with patches of cloud.

A top temperature of 20°C in Guernsey, and a northerly wind, variable light F1 to 3, becoming east this evening and southeast by morning.

Rescued fisherman was 'close to being swept out to sea'

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's RNLI has claimed a fisherman who was rescued from rising tides at Noirmont was in danger of being swept out to sea.

The man was cut off from the shore on an outcrop of rocks on Wednesday and the St Helier Lifeboat was diverted from an exercise to rescue him.

The RNLI said the fisherman, who escaped unharmed, was rescued about 15 minutes before the rock was fully submerged.

Plans for shop in new finance building could be challenged

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

The constable of St Helier could challenge plans for a shop inside one of the new international finance centre buildings - despite the building work being completed.

The States-owned Jersey Development Company has approval for two cafes on the building's ground floor, but it wants permission to change one into a shop that will also sell coffee and sandwiches.

Constable Simon Crowcroft says he will only support the development of the area if it doesn't draw shoppers away from the town centre.

While the company claims the shop will just be a part of an establishment which also sells food and drink, Constable Crowcroft doesn't want the plans to change.

The Parish of St Helier has consistently argued that there should be minimal retail as part of the international finance centre because we want to protect retail in the heart of town. I think the Roads Committee, which has a statutory right to respond to planning applications will be looking very carefully at the application.

Constable Simon CrowcroftSt Helier

New children's panel to review abuse changes

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

A new panel will oversee how well Jersey ministers are implementing changes recommended by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.

The Care of Children in Jersey review panel will scrutinise how effective the island is being at improving child protection.

The independent inquiry found the care system in Jersey failed children for decades.

Haut de la Garenne
BBC
Haut de la Garenne was at the centre of decades of child abuse

It made a series of recommendations including appointing a children's commissioner and giving young people a voice in policies and services.

But more than a year after the findings were published there are concerns the system is still failing children, with the new Children's Minister Sam Mezec saying last month that progress to remediate it had been "too slow for too long".

The new panel will review proposed laws and policies and hold public meetings with the chief minister.

A spokesperson said the care inquiry recommendations are a priority for the Council of Ministers, and the panel will hold ministers to account over their progress.

Union asks public to lobby on nurse pay deal

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

A regional officer of the union which voted to reject a new pay deal for Jersey's nurses has asked islanders to get in touch with local politicians to express concern.

Unite members voted against the latest deal, which the States said was necessary to make sure all States workers get a fair wage for the work they do.

Jersey Hospital
BBC

Unite's Terry Keefe said the changes could lead to longer response times for patients and problems recruiting new staff.

He said there needs to be "meaningful negotiations" - otherwise there could be industrial action.

Sunrise over St Peter Port

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

If anyone asks why I was late to work this morning, it's because I was taking this photo of the sun rising over the QE2 marina in St Peter Port.

I think it was worth it...

QE2
BBC

First ever planning monitoring report a 'great success'

Hayden Atkins

Reporter, BBC Radio Guernsey

A report looking at how well Guernsey's plan for land use is performing has been published.

The 282-page document is the first of its kind since the Island Development Plan was approved in 2016.

The report looks at whether the policy is meeting its six objectives, elements of the States strategic land use plan along with priorities in the Policy and Resources plan.

The Annual Monitoring Report includes updates on various topics including

  • The planning permissions granted for housing in 2017 and the overall supply of housing
  • The impact the IDP is having on development of protected buildings and in conservation areas
  • Changes in the stock of premises for industry and storage
  • An update on progress with tackling the legacy of the horticultural industry including the change in the number of redundant glasshouse sites
  • A review of the impact of the maximum parking standards for new development
  • An overview of the "health" of Guernsey’s two main centres and seven local centres

The States said as this is the first report of its kind it's "too early" to tell how well the plan is working by looking at trends.

Nevertheless, the President of Guernsey's Development Planning Authority, Deputy John Gollop, said it has been a "great success".

Nurses reject fresh pay offer

Naomi Dunning

BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter

A nursing union has dismissed the latest pay offer from the States of Jersey and asked islanders to lobby politicians for an improvement.

Unite says the new deal is "wholly inadequate" and may lead to industrial action.

The original offer from the States was part of plans to standardise pay grades across Jersey's public sector.

It would have seen some nurses earning much more - while some would have to take a pay cut.

Jersey hospital
BBC

Unite union members rejected the deal in a ballot - and leaders claim the new offer is no better.

Regional Officer Terry Keefe said the proposals are "overly complicated and misleading", and highly-skilled nurses could end up worse off.

Mr Keefe says there needs to be meaningful negotiations - or there could be industrial action.

Chief Executive of the States of Jersey, Charlie Parker, said the changes are necessary to make sure all States workers get a fair wage for the work they do.

Two men sentenced for drug trafficking

Luke Webb

BBC Radio Guernsey

Two men have been sentenced to 18 months in prison for drug offences after appearing in Guernsey's Royal Court.

Neil MacDonald, 39, and Jack Falla, 31, of the Ville au Roi, St Peter Port, pleaded guilty to trafficking cannabis between December 2017 and January 2018.

MacDonald was a close friend of Latvian man Mikus Alps, whose body was found in a burnt out car at Petit Bot in January.

When Mr Alps died early this year, MacDonald told police he was looking after two bags which belonged to the Latvian man.

Burnt out car
Colin Dodd
The remains of Mikus Alps are undergoing specialist tests in the UK

Police found they contained two shotguns and ammunition, and MacDonald was taken into custody.

When searching his phone, police found messages detailing the drug trafficking and during a sweep of MacDonald's home, they discovered nearly 18 grams of cannabis resin.

As well as the 18-month prison term, he was sentenced to 10 months - to run concurrently - for possessing a firearm, a shotgun and ammunition without a licence, and one month for possessing the class A drug LSD.

Falla was sentenced to 18 months in prison for one charge of trafficking cannabis.

Police are continuing the investigation into the cause of Mikus Alps' death and specialist tests are under way in the UK.

