Channel Islands Live: 31 August

Loss of ship's crew to be marked
James Rabey
BBC Radio Guernsey
The service on the Lihou headland at 10:30 on Saturday will remember the 18 crew members who died on the MV Prosperity, when it was wrecked in January 1974 after the cargo ship was hit by dangerous weather.
Weather: Cloudy at times broken up by some sun
BBC Weather
A dry Friday evening and night with some long clear spells for the most part.
However, by morning, cloud will tend to thicken from the west.
Light south to south-easterly winds.
Minimum Temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
Some cloudier spells at times on Saturday but it looks like staying dry and there will be some pleasantly warm spells of sunshine as well.
Light south to south-easterly winds.
Maximum Temperature: 17 to 22C (63 to 72F).
St Peter Port and St Sampson first for waste changes
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
The two parishes will be the first affected by the changes to recycling and rubbish starting this Sunday evening.
Tina Norman-Ross, States of Guernsey recycling officer, said: "For St Sampson’s, this will be a clear recycling bag collection only, for all households in the parish. They will then have glass recycling and food waste picked up on another night next week.
"For St Peter Port, the Sunday night collection will be in the more built-up areas of town, which will have a weekly pick-up for general refuse. They will therefore have their black bags collected, along with clear recycling bags, food waste, and glass.
"For all other households in St Peter Port and in St Sampson’s, there will be no collection for general refuse next week. They will instead have food waste and glass recycling picked up in addition to clear bags.
"All other parishes will have their clear bag recycling, food waste, and general refuse collected next week."
It's a lot to take in and the States has launched a dedicated webpage for islanders to find out what to put out when.
Online guide launched for new waste collections
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Guernsey householders are able to check when their recycling and rubbish will be collected each week and what to put out on which night on the new webpage.
The new system of collections - including food and glass - starts on Sunday night.
"We have been working with all the parishes and their contractors to get all the various different rounds into the system ahead of the new services starting," said recycling officer Tina Norman-Ross.
"In the meantime we sent information to every households in mid-August, saying what night their waste and recycling would be collected and including a calendar showing what to put out each week.
"Nowadays, a lot of islanders use the internet to keep on top of these sort of things, and this new facility enables them to do that. From our point of view, it will help because we can update the calendar with any changes at times like Christmas and New Year."
More additional small car spaces proposed for Salerie
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Additional small car parking spaces could be placed in two areas within the Salerie car park under proposals from the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure.
It estimates the number of spaces would increase from about 10 to 12 along the eastern wall and from six to seven in the area south of The Hump.
The committee says the scheme, first launched in 2006, now provides about 150 long-term (five and 10 hour) small car parking spaces in St Peter Port.
This compares with about 1,650 standard sized five or 10 hour spaces in St Peter Port.
Comments on the proposals are open until 13 September.
If the plans go ahead the spaces would be introduced in the next month or so when the space marking are due to be repainted.
St Julian's Avenue partially blocked by crash
BBC Radio Guernsey
One car has crashed into a wall on the St Peter Port street and all three Guernsey emergency services are in attendance, says the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre.
'Make it clear' on States-owned FoI laws
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The chairman of Jersey's Economic Affairs Scrutiny Panel wants the island's new government to make it clear whether it will allow islanders to ask direct questions about States-owned companies.
In November 2014, politicians agreed all publicly-owned companies should be subject to Freedom of Information requests - but almost four years later, the changes are yet to be brought in.
Deputy Kirsten Morel said he's been led to believe work aimed at making government-owned companies answer public questions has essentially stopped.
Jersey lose unbeaten record against Italy
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey have lost for the first time at the ICC World Twenty20 qualifiers.
Italy won the toss and elected to field - Jersey accumulated a score of 112/8.
Ben Ward picked up a couple of wickets to stem the runs, but in the end it wasn't enough, with the Italian side chasing them down with 13 balls to spare.
Chief Minister suits up for hornet nest check
Jersey Evening Post
The Chief Minister found an unusual way to prepare for a forthcoming British Irish Council meeting this week – by donning protective clothing to inspect an Asian hornets’ nest at Bonne Nuit.
Ministers offer to meet union leaders over pay dispute
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey ministers have said they would be happy to meet nurses' union leaders to discuss their latest pay proposals - after the plans were dismissed as "insulting" and "wholly inadequate".
Unite leaders said the deal was just a reworking of a previous offer that was overwhelmingly rejected by their members.
They said it could lead to industrial action, and a poorer service to islanders.
Ministers said the offer showed how much they value nurses work, and that some could get a pay rise of up to 18%.
Leatherback turtle spotted
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A leatherback turtle has been spotted in the Channel Islands.
It was spotted just south of Guernsey on Tuesday, heading up between Herm and Sark.
The Biodiversity Partnership said: "This incredible animal, which is the largest of all sea turtle species, will likely be in our waters to feed off jellyfish."
Populations of leatherback turtles have declined worldwide due to the harvesting of their eggs, becoming caught up in fishing gear and by consuming plastic bags, which they mistake for jellyfish.
States housing rent rise deferred
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
States housing tenants in Jersey won't face a rent rise this October - after Andium Homes said it would be too high.
The rent normally goes up every October in line with government guidelines.
Since 2014, rents have increased by 0.75% each year, on top of a rise linked to the Jersey Retail Price Index - which was calculated at 4.5% in June.
That would have meant an increase of 5.25% in just over a month's time.
However, Andium Homes said it was concerned about the impact of the increase, as earnings in the island haven't risen at the same rate as inflation.
Ministers have agreed to defer the increase.
Four new faces in Jersey line-up
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon gives debuts to four new signings ahead of their season-opening match at Coventry in the Championship.
Number eight Kyle Hatherell comes into the back row while Will Homer debuts at scrum-half while fly-half Brett Herron starts outside him.
Koch marx completes the new faces on the right wing while hooker Charlie Maddison, prop Cameron Holenstein, back five forwards Charlie Beckett and Janco Venter and scrum-half Hilton Mudariki could all make their debuts from the bench.
"They've worked hard, so now it comes down to the excitement of getting out there and doing it under pressure," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey
"We're not sure what's going to hit us yet, but the players can be confident in their preparation."
Jersey: Slowik; Marx, Ma'afu, Best, Worrall; Herron, Homer; Godfrey (capt), Selway, Clarey, Sexton, McKern, Argyle, Joyce, Hatherell
Replacements: Maddison,Holenstein, Atalifo, Beckett, Venter, Mudariki, Newey.
Jersey hit Italy for 112 in Twenty20 qualifier
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey have reached 112-8 after being put in to bat by Italy in their ICC World Twenty20 qualifier in the Netherlands.
Julius Sumerauer top-scored for Jersey with 30 off 29 balls from their 20 overs.
Ben Stevens hit 22 off 18, and Charles Perchard was the only other player to reach double figures with 11 off 6.
Every Italian bowler managed to pick up a wicket.
We'll keep you updated with the Italian run chase throughout the afternoon, as Jersey look to defend their unbeaten record.
New judge sought for magistrate’s court
Guernsey Press
Guernsey Magistrate’s Court is looking for a new judge to take over from Judge Cherry McMillen, who is due to retire at the end of April.
People could be 'badly hurt' by established Asian hornets
BBC Radio Jersey
People could be "badly hurt" by Asian hornets, as the invasive species has established itself in the island, Jersey's Environmental Protection team has said.
Nests have been found and destroyed across the island, particularly in St Saviour and across the east coast.
The insects have a powerful sting, which can cause an allergic reaction in some people.
Last week, a man was taken to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction when he was stung by an Asian hornet. The 69-year-old was discharged the same day.
Hornet expert Bob Hogge says he and his team will keep trying to get rid of them.
Twenty20 qualifiers continue
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
It was a good day of cricket for the Channel Islands on Thursday.
Guernsey have played two matches in the ICC World Twenty20 qualifiers, and they've won two matches.
After seeing off Gibraltar on Wednesday, they thrashed Israel in commanding fashion.
Guernsey have a day off - on Saturday they face the unbeaten Swedish team.
Jersey weren’t meant to be in action, but Neil MacRae’s side are currently playing against Italy in Voorburg.
It’s a replay of the game with Italy that had to be abandoned earlier in the week as a result of rain – and Jersey are batting first.
They've on 20/1 off the first 4 overs, with Ben Ward being clean bowled on 15.
On Thursday Jersey won both of their matches - against Spain and the Isle of Man - but Italy are the top seed in their group
Maya Le Tissier called up for England qualifiers
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier has been called up for the upcoming Euro Under-17 qualifiers in Moldova.
The 16-year-old England international will face Moldova, Azerbaijan and Iceland.
Le Tissier recently signed for Brighton and said she can't wait to get out there to play for the Three Lions.
Scallop wars ‘unlikely to spread’
Jersey Evening Post
It is unlikely that the recent outbreaks of violence between French and British fishermen will spread to Jersey, an industry representative has said.
Jersey weather: Sun and low winds
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Much like Guernsey, it's going to be a sunny day in Jersey.
A top temperature of 21°C, and a UV index of 6.
The wind, northerly or variable light F1 to 3, becoming east light F3 to moderate F4 this evening, veering southeast to south light F2 to 3 by morning.
Visiting online groomer jailed for seven months
Jersey Evening Post
Another paedophile caught by an online vigilante has been jailed, the Jersey Evening Post has reported.
Guernsey weather: Mainly sunny
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
It's going to be a fairly sunny day today, perhaps with patches of cloud.
A top temperature of 20°C in Guernsey, and a northerly wind, variable light F1 to 3, becoming east this evening and southeast by morning.
Rescued fisherman was 'close to being swept out to sea'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's RNLI has claimed a fisherman who was rescued from rising tides at Noirmont was in danger of being swept out to sea.
The man was cut off from the shore on an outcrop of rocks on Wednesday and the St Helier Lifeboat was diverted from an exercise to rescue him.
The RNLI said the fisherman, who escaped unharmed, was rescued about 15 minutes before the rock was fully submerged.
Plans for shop in new finance building could be challenged
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The constable of St Helier could challenge plans for a shop inside one of the new international finance centre buildings - despite the building work being completed.
The States-owned Jersey Development Company has approval for two cafes on the building's ground floor, but it wants permission to change one into a shop that will also sell coffee and sandwiches.
Constable Simon Crowcroft says he will only support the development of the area if it doesn't draw shoppers away from the town centre.
While the company claims the shop will just be a part of an establishment which also sells food and drink, Constable Crowcroft doesn't want the plans to change.
Dead body puts police on trail of drugs and guns
Guernsey Press
A friend of Mikus Alps, the man whose remains were found in a burnt-out car at Petit Bot in January, has been sent to prison for a total of 18 months after being found in possession of firearms and drugs.
New children's panel to review abuse changes
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A new panel will oversee how well Jersey ministers are implementing changes recommended by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.
The Care of Children in Jersey review panel will scrutinise how effective the island is being at improving child protection.
The independent inquiry found the care system in Jersey failed children for decades.
It made a series of recommendations including appointing a children's commissioner and giving young people a voice in policies and services.
But more than a year after the findings were published there are concerns the system is still failing children, with the new Children's Minister Sam Mezec saying last month that progress to remediate it had been "too slow for too long".
The new panel will review proposed laws and policies and hold public meetings with the chief minister.
A spokesperson said the care inquiry recommendations are a priority for the Council of Ministers, and the panel will hold ministers to account over their progress.
Union asks public to lobby on nurse pay deal
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A regional officer of the union which voted to reject a new pay deal for Jersey's nurses has asked islanders to get in touch with local politicians to express concern.
Unite members voted against the latest deal, which the States said was necessary to make sure all States workers get a fair wage for the work they do.
Unite's Terry Keefe said the changes could lead to longer response times for patients and problems recruiting new staff.
He said there needs to be "meaningful negotiations" - otherwise there could be industrial action.
Sunrise over St Peter Port
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
If anyone asks why I was late to work this morning, it's because I was taking this photo of the sun rising over the QE2 marina in St Peter Port.
I think it was worth it...
First ever planning monitoring report a 'great success'
Hayden Atkins
Reporter, BBC Radio Guernsey
A report looking at how well Guernsey's plan for land use is performing has been published.
The 282-page document is the first of its kind since the Island Development Plan was approved in 2016.
The report looks at whether the policy is meeting its six objectives, elements of the States strategic land use plan along with priorities in the Policy and Resources plan.
The Annual Monitoring Report includes updates on various topics including
The States said as this is the first report of its kind it's "too early" to tell how well the plan is working by looking at trends.
Nevertheless, the President of Guernsey's Development Planning Authority, Deputy John Gollop, said it has been a "great success".
Nurses reject fresh pay offer
Naomi Dunning
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
A nursing union has dismissed the latest pay offer from the States of Jersey and asked islanders to lobby politicians for an improvement.
Unite says the new deal is "wholly inadequate" and may lead to industrial action.
The original offer from the States was part of plans to standardise pay grades across Jersey's public sector.
It would have seen some nurses earning much more - while some would have to take a pay cut.
Unite union members rejected the deal in a ballot - and leaders claim the new offer is no better.
Regional Officer Terry Keefe said the proposals are "overly complicated and misleading", and highly-skilled nurses could end up worse off.
Mr Keefe says there needs to be meaningful negotiations - or there could be industrial action.
Chief Executive of the States of Jersey, Charlie Parker, said the changes are necessary to make sure all States workers get a fair wage for the work they do.
Two men sentenced for drug trafficking
Luke Webb
BBC Radio Guernsey
Two men have been sentenced to 18 months in prison for drug offences after appearing in Guernsey's Royal Court.
Neil MacDonald, 39, and Jack Falla, 31, of the Ville au Roi, St Peter Port, pleaded guilty to trafficking cannabis between December 2017 and January 2018.
MacDonald was a close friend of Latvian man Mikus Alps, whose body was found in a burnt out car at Petit Bot in January.
When Mr Alps died early this year, MacDonald told police he was looking after two bags which belonged to the Latvian man.
Police found they contained two shotguns and ammunition, and MacDonald was taken into custody.
When searching his phone, police found messages detailing the drug trafficking and during a sweep of MacDonald's home, they discovered nearly 18 grams of cannabis resin.
As well as the 18-month prison term, he was sentenced to 10 months - to run concurrently - for possessing a firearm, a shotgun and ammunition without a licence, and one month for possessing the class A drug LSD.
Falla was sentenced to 18 months in prison for one charge of trafficking cannabis.
Police are continuing the investigation into the cause of Mikus Alps' death and specialist tests are under way in the UK.