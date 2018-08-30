Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 30 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Dame Esther urges States to 'listen and act' on abuse

BBC Radio Jersey

Dame Esther Rantzen has urged Jersey's government to listen and act on evidence from survivors of the island's care system.

The founder of the charity Childline has been visiting Jersey's NSPCC offices and meeting supporters of the organisation.

Dame Esther also asked people to get behind Deborah McMillan, who was been appointed as Children's Commissioner in the wake of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry report last summer.

Dame Esther Rantzen
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Turkish stowaway sent back to France

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's immigration officials have sent a Turkish man back to France, after he stowed away on a ferry that arrived in the island on Tuesday morning.

The 35-year-old was questioned by officials.

They discovered the man was deported from the UK in 2015 for serious drug offences, and was trying to use Jersey as a back door into the country.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Sleep walking into a crisis'

Penny Elderfield

Reporter, BBC Channel Islands News

"Completely in denial and sleep walking into a crisis" - that's Deputy Peter Roffey's summary of the States of Guernsey's approach to agricultural land.

Concerns have been raised by local farmers that the ongoing loss of agricultural land could eventually be the downfall of Guernsey's dairy industry.

Cows
BBC

In the past few months 14 change of use applications have been approved to turn agricultural land into gardens.

The response from the States is the planning policies in place will ensure enough is protected - and there's plenty of land to go around.

But Deputy Roffey says it's actually very scarce once you take out the land for grazing horses, gardens and other purposes.

He's said the States and other authorities "seem to be in complete denial about this".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jersey weather: Some sunny spells

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Guernsey weather: Cloudy with sunny periods

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Late Boyle strike seals Charity Cup win for St Paul's

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Jack Boyle's 93rd minute goal ensured Jersey and Channel Island champions St Paul's won the Charity Cup.

Jack Boyle
BBC Sport

The island captain and former professional struck deep in stoppage time to send his side to victory of St Peter at Springfield and lift the first silverware of the season.

St Paul's have won the Charity Cup for six of the last eight seasons.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Check your hedges' for hornets before cutting

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

People in Guernsey are being asked to check their hedges for Asian hornet nests before cutting.

The nests have been found in trees, a hedge, brambles and a hedgehog house.

Asian hornet nests are generally spherical in shape and light brown in colour.

Nest
BBC
This nest was found in Jersey last year

The advice is not only given to those hand-cutting but also those using tractor mounted equipment, as any disturbance can cause the hornets to attack.

There have been a total of seven nests found in Guernsey, of which five have been dealt with and the other two are still being treated.

A number of nests are still thought to be in Guernsey with hornet sightings in St Andrew as well as near Perelle.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Alderney ferry trial extended

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

The company running a new ferry service between Alderney and Guernsey has claimed its six-week trial has been a "real success", and is extending it until the end of September.

The Little Ferry Company said the Spike Islander had "come to the rescue of many stranded passengers".

Boat
BBC

The boat carries 12 people and runs between the islands twice a day, seven days a week.

The service has also started occasional sailings between Alderney and Sark.

Boat
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top