Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Dame Esther Rantzen has urged Jersey's government to listen and act on evidence from survivors of the island's care system. The founder of the charity Childline has been visiting Jersey's NSPCC offices and meeting supporters of the organisation. Dame Esther also asked people to get behind Deborah McMillan, who was been appointed as Children's Commissioner in the wake of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry report last summer.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Dame Esther urges States to 'listen and act' on abuse
BBC Radio Jersey
Dame Esther Rantzen has urged Jersey's government to listen and act on evidence from survivors of the island's care system.
The founder of the charity Childline has been visiting Jersey's NSPCC offices and meeting supporters of the organisation.
Dame Esther also asked people to get behind Deborah McMillan, who was been appointed as Children's Commissioner in the wake of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry report last summer.
Turkish stowaway sent back to France
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's immigration officials have sent a Turkish man back to France, after he stowed away on a ferry that arrived in the island on Tuesday morning.
The 35-year-old was questioned by officials.
They discovered the man was deported from the UK in 2015 for serious drug offences, and was trying to use Jersey as a back door into the country.
'Sleep walking into a crisis'
Penny Elderfield
Reporter, BBC Channel Islands News
"Completely in denial and sleep walking into a crisis" - that's Deputy Peter Roffey's summary of the States of Guernsey's approach to agricultural land.
Concerns have been raised by local farmers that the ongoing loss of agricultural land could eventually be the downfall of Guernsey's dairy industry.
In the past few months 14 change of use applications have been approved to turn agricultural land into gardens.
The response from the States is the planning policies in place will ensure enough is protected - and there's plenty of land to go around.
But Deputy Roffey says it's actually very scarce once you take out the land for grazing horses, gardens and other purposes.
He's said the States and other authorities "seem to be in complete denial about this".
Jersey weather: Some sunny spells
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey weather: Cloudy with sunny periods
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Late Boyle strike seals Charity Cup win for St Paul's
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jack Boyle's 93rd minute goal ensured Jersey and Channel Island champions St Paul's won the Charity Cup.
The island captain and former professional struck deep in stoppage time to send his side to victory of St Peter at Springfield and lift the first silverware of the season.
St Paul's have won the Charity Cup for six of the last eight seasons.
'Check your hedges' for hornets before cutting
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
People in Guernsey are being asked to check their hedges for Asian hornet nests before cutting.
The nests have been found in trees, a hedge, brambles and a hedgehog house.
Asian hornet nests are generally spherical in shape and light brown in colour.
The advice is not only given to those hand-cutting but also those using tractor mounted equipment, as any disturbance can cause the hornets to attack.
There have been a total of seven nests found in Guernsey, of which five have been dealt with and the other two are still being treated.
A number of nests are still thought to be in Guernsey with hornet sightings in St Andrew as well as near Perelle.
Alderney ferry trial extended
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The company running a new ferry service between Alderney and Guernsey has claimed its six-week trial has been a "real success", and is extending it until the end of September.
The Little Ferry Company said the Spike Islander had "come to the rescue of many stranded passengers".
The boat carries 12 people and runs between the islands twice a day, seven days a week.
The service has also started occasional sailings between Alderney and Sark.